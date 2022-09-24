Heather Rae Young Reveals What Tarek El Moussa’s 2 Kids Think of Her Pregnancy

Heather Rae Young is expecting her first biological child with Tarek El Moussa, and she is already the stepmother of the Flip or Flop star’s two kids with his ex-wife, Christina Hall. Young and El Moussa revealed what the HGTV star’s children think of her pregnancy.

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa | Michael Tran/Getty Images

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa are having a baby

In July, Heather Rae Young revealed on Instagram that she is having her first baby with her husband, Tarek El Moussa. The Flip or Flop star shares two kids with his ex-wife and former co-star, Christina Hall.

Weeks after announcing Young’s pregnancy, the Selling Sunset star took to Instagram to reveal the baby’s sex. She and El Moussa are expecting a boy in early 2023.

The couple has a new show coming to HGTV in 2023 called The Flipping El Moussas. Young will also star in the upcoming season of Selling Sunset.

Heather Rae Young revealed what Tarek El Moussa’s kids think of her pregnancy

Shortly after revealing her pregnancy, Heather Rae Young shared an Instagram post detailing how Tarek El Moussa’s kids have been treating her since they found out she was having a baby.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think my heart would be so full from being a step mommy… and now I get to be a mommy, myself ❤️ It’s crazy how life works,” the Selling Sunset star captioned two photos of herself with each of the children. “One minute you go from wondering when ‘the one’ with come into your life to meeting the love of your life, helping raise 2 incredible kids, getting married, envisioning having a baby, to being ?.”

She said El Moussa’s children have been “supportive” and “sweet.” “The most fun part of it all is how sweet and supportive Tay and Bray have been. They try to guess the gender and are having so much fun coming up with names,” Young wrote. “And it’s so cute, Bray comes up to me every day we have the kids and says ‘how big is your baby today’ And he’ll put his ear to my belly and say ‘I can hear the baby’ ? My heart!!!!”

The reality TV couple said the ‘Flip or Flop’ star’s daughter knew about the pregnancy before they told her

Not only have Tarek El Moussa’s kids been supportive of Heather Rae Young’s pregnancy, but the TV couple also revealed that one of them knew the Selling Sunset star was pregnant before anyone else.

On Sept. 19, El Moussa shared an Instagram post revealing that his 11-year-old daughter Taylor guessed that Young was pregnant before they told her.

“We wanted Tay and Bray to be the first people who we told- we really wanted them to feel special so we were planning a surprise but the funny thing about plans is that they don’t always go the way you want them to!” the Flip or Flop star captioned a family photo. “Heather had just told me about pregnancy and later that night we were tucking the kids into bed like we always do and Tay looked up at us and told us that if Heather gets pregnant she better be the first to know and she wants to know right away otherwise we’re in biggggg trouble so Heather and I gave each other a look and told Tay that night ?.”

El Moussa said they still got to surprise the rest of their family members. “Tay’s a little stinker and blew our surprise ? so we decided to surprise Bray Bray and our parents instead!” he wrote. “We went up to the cabin where Heather grew up and told them all together- the emotions were real and for a while it was just our little secret as a family ❤️.”

