Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa Share Photos From ‘Winter Wonderland’ Baby Shower

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young showed off the Selling Sunset star’s baby shower in new Instagram photos. Here’s what they shared about the “Winter Wonderland” themed celebration and what happened after the reality star’s party.

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa | Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa are expecting a boy in early 2023, and the couple recently shared photos from their “Winter Wonderland” themed baby shower.

On Nov. 13, Young shared an Instagram post showing several pictures from the special day. She wore a custom sheer gown covered in delicate beaded embroidery, with a train that said “BABY EL MOUSSA” across the bottom. The mother-to-be celebrated at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California, and decorated with white flowers, snowflakes, and sparkling silver, white, and blue details everywhere.

“Showered with love is an understatement,” Young captioned several photos of herself posing alone and with friends at the event. “Yesterday was a special day- celebrating our baby boy, winter wonderland style with my family and closest friends made my heart so full and happy.”

El Moussa shared a separate Instagram photo showing himself with his wife as the festivities ended. “Crashed my wife’s girls-only baby shower but technically it was a boy’s party… right??!” he wrote. “Had to sneak in and see how beautiful @theheatherraeelmoussa looked and give her and our boy some extra love [red heat emoji] of course right when I got there they were taking down all the decorations so a photo of us with my mom, sister, and broken down decorations in the background is as good as it was gonna get.”

The Flip or Flop star added, “In all serious [sic] it was so fun seeing my wife glowing even more than she already is after being showered with love. Her smile said it all and I just can’t believe our baby boy is almost here!!!”

Heather Rae Young made a special request of her baby shower guests

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young had one request for their baby shower guests. Instead of cards, they asked their friends and family to bring children’s books to help build their future son’s library.

“Cards could be thrown away so easily,” Young told People. “I wanted to start a library collection for the baby and have our closest friends and family members each write something special to our son so that later in life we can read his book and tell him it came from an auntie or uncle.”

The Selling Sunset star added, “I just felt like that was such a special way to start his library.”

The pregnant ‘Selling Sunset’ star got sick after the festivities

Heather Rae Young enjoyed herself at her baby shower, but she didn’t have much fun when it was over. The same day she and Tarek El Moussa posted photos from the shower, the Selling Sunset star shared an Instagram Story (which automatically disappears after 24 hours) revealing that she’d gotten sick for the first time during her pregnancy.

“First time being sick since I’ve gotten pregnant,” Young captioned a selfie showing she was in bed. “No appetite but drinking coconut water, smoothies, juice and vegan soups.”

