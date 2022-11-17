Why Heather Rae Young Wants Tarek El Moussa to ‘Shave His Chest’

Heather Rae Young loves everything about Tarek El Moussa, but there’s one thing she wants to change about her husband. Here’s the special reason the Selling Sunset star wants the famous house flipper to “shave his chest.”

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are expecting their first baby together

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa have been together since 2019, and they are expecting their first child together in early 2023. The reality TV couple recently held a “Winter Wonderland” themed baby shower.

Friends and family celebrated the pregnant Selling Sunset star at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California. The hotel was covered in white flowers, snowflakes, and sparkling silver decorations for the occasion.

Young posted Instagram photos of the custom dress she wore to the event. The sheer, skin-toned gown featured delicate beaded embroidery and a train that said “BABY EL MOUSSA” across the bottom.

“Showered with love is an understatement,” she captioned the images. “Yesterday was a special day- celebrating our baby boy, winter wonderland style with my family and closest friends made my heart so full and happy.”

Congratulations to Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa who are expecting their first child together ?? pic.twitter.com/6gsLsEoLaL — boohoo (@boohoo) July 14, 2022

Heather Rae Young reveals why she wants Tarek El Moussa to ‘shave his chest’

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young have been doing a lot to prepare for their new family member, such as decorating the nursery and thinking of baby names. But there’s one thing they have left on their to-do list: El Moussa has agreed to let Young shave his chest before the baby arrives.

“I think it’s important for fathers to have skin-to-skin with the baby as well,” Young explained to People. “So I did tell him yesterday, I will be shaving his chest and he will be having skin-to-skin quality time with the baby.”

The ‘Selling Sunset’ star revealed that her husband’s 2 children made her want to become a mother

Young has been open about not wanting kids in the past, but she revealed that El Moussa’s two children from his previous marriage changed her mind.

On Nov. 15, the Selling Sunset star made a sweet Instagram post sharing how much El Moussa’s 12-year-old daughter Taylor and 7-year-old son Brayden mean to her.

“Walked into winter wonderland hand in hand with Tay [white heart emoji] and it meant the world to me,” Young captioned several images of herself with Taylor. “To anyone who knew me before @therealtarekelmoussa, you might know that I never saw myself having kids. I didn’t really think it was in the cards for me (prob because I never met anyone that I would have wanted kids with) but when I met Tarek & we fell deeper & deeper in love, and having Tay and Bray in my life they melted my heart and made me want to be a mommy.”

She concluded, “It’s truly the hardest job in the world raising humans but also the best & can’t wait to add another baby El Moussa to the family.”

