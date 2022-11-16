Heather Rae Young’s Baby Shower Had the Same Theme as Christina Hall’s 2nd Wedding

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young just had their baby shower for their first child together, and their party had the same theme as Christina Hall’s wedding to Ant Anstead. Here’s what we know about the Selling Sunset star’s baby shower and Christina’s wedding, and how they are connected.

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young had a ‘Winter Wonderland’ themed baby shower

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa are expecting their first baby together in early 2023. The reality TV couple shared photos of their “Winter Wonderland” themed baby shower.

The Selling Sunset star celebrated at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California. The hotel was decorated with white florals, snowflakes, and sparkling silver details for the occasion.

On Nov. 13, Heather posted Instagram photos of her custom sheer gown covered in beaded embroidery, with a train that said “BABY EL MOUSSA” at the bottom.

“Showered with love is an understatement,” she captioned the carousel. “Yesterday was a special day- celebrating our baby boy, winter wonderland style with my family and closest friends made my heart so full and happy.”

And on Nov. 14, the Netflix star shared another Instagram post reiterating the theme. “I told my girls the theme was Winter Wonderland and omg they got the assignment & did not mess around!!!”

Heather may not have realized that Tarek’s ex-wife, Christina Hall, had a wedding with the same theme after divorcing the Flip or Flop star.

Christina Hall and Ant Anstead had a surprise ‘Winter Wonderland’ themed wedding

Ant Anstead and Christina Hall got married in December 2021. They had a surprise wedding, telling 70 of their closest friends and family members at their house before taking a bus to watch the Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade together.

But instead of going to a parade, the guests walked into a wedding. Christina and Ant exchanged vows at an altar they set up in their front yard.

It was tricky for the famous couple to keep their nuptials a secret. “Every day we were checking the internet to see if anyone found out,” Christina said (via People). “Then the day we went to get our marriage license, the guy working was like hyperventilating, excited. We had to tell him this is a huge secret. No one knows.”

But they pulled off the surprise wedding without any of the guests finding out. “It was just perfect for us,” said the HGTV star. “Everything we wanted.”

Christina Hall married Ant Anstead after divorcing Tarek El Moussa, who went on to marry Heather Rae Young

Tarek El Moussa fell for two women who love a Winter Wonderland theme. Tarek and Christina Hall got married in 2009 and divorced in 2018. They share two children, Taylor and Brayden, and they filmed the HGTV show Flip or Flop together for 10 seasons. The later seasons were filmed during and after the former couple’s divorce.

Christina married Ant Anstead in 2018, while Tarek went on to marry Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young in October 2021. Tarek and Heather recently announced they have a new show coming to HGTV called The Flipping El Moussas.

Ant and Christina had one child together, a son named Hudson. They divorced in 2021 and have been in an acrimonious custody battle over their child for several months.

Christina got engaged to her new husband, Josh Hall, in September 2021, and the couple held a wedding in Hawaii in September. Josh will likely appear in Christina on the Coast season 4 and the HGTV star’s upcoming new show, Christina in the Country.

