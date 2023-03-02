‘Hellbound’ Season 2: Kim Sung-cheol to Replace Yoo Ah-in as Lead Due to Drug Scandal

Netflix’s hit supernatural thriller K-drama Hellbound was announced in September 2022 to return with a second season. Its cliffhanger ending left a lot to explore and many theories to unravel. Based on a webtoon by Yeon Sang-ho, the director has yet to reveal a new storyline. But Hellbound Season 2 has reported actor Kim Sung-cheol will replace Yoo Ah-in as the character Jin-soo due to Yoo’s recent drug scandal.

Yoo Ah-in starred as Jin-soo in ‘Hellbound’ K-drama | via Netflix

‘Hellbound’ Season 2 has dropped Yoo Ah-in as he has tested positive for multiple drugs

In February, news hit that Yoo Ah-in was under investigation for drug use. According to Soompi, Yoo was banned from leaving the country under suspicion of violating the Narcotics Control Act with propofol. The milky white substance is a sleep inducer and anesthetic prohibited in South Korea. While being tested, Yoo was also found positive for marijuana. Yoo was also found positive for using propofol throughout the year.

But the investigation led to another discovery. According to Soompi, the hair sample taken from the actor also tested positive for cocaine and ketamine. South Korea has a heavy and severe ban on all forms of drugs, and the scandal is already pushing for the end of Yoo’s career. The actor had a series of upcoming projects, including Netflix’s Hellbound Season 2.

Yeon Sang-ho’s thriller K-drama entails a new world order that arises when emissaries from hell hunt down and kill people who received a prophecy of their death. Yoo starred as the New Truth Society cult leader Jin-soo in Hellbound. While his character was also killed, the Hellbound cliffhanger proved the dead could return.

The news that Yoo was meant to return for Hellbound Season 2 proves that Jin-soo would also be resurrected from the dead. According to NME, Yoo has been dropped from his leading role for Hellbound Season 2. A Netflix representative confirmed in light of the scandal, Yeon decided to recast Jin-soo with actor Kim Sung-cheol.

‘Hellbound’ Season 2 will bring back the original cast

Alongside Kim in the leading role of Jin-soo, Kim Shin-rok will also return as the character Park Jung-ja. Hellbound Season 2 will occur after the shocking events of seeing Jung-ja’s charred and dead body being brought back to life. The K-drama raised the question if the emissaries of hell really did kill people or sent them somewhere else.

Actor Kim Hyun-joo will also return to her role as Min Hye-jin. The character was an attorney who dedicated herself to saving people given prophecies and devaluing the New Truth Society. In Hellbound, she is the one who takes the prophecized baby who was saved by the parent’s sacrifice to safety. Actor Lee Dong-hee will also return as the New Truth Society church leader Kim Jeong-chil.

Appearing in a guest role as the leader of Arrowhead is Moon Geun-young. The character will support the New Truth Society. Hellbound Season 2 is scheduled to begin filming in the summer.