‘Hellbound’ Season 2: Netflix Announces the K-Drama’s Return – Here’s Everything We Know

Netflix’s 2022 Tudum Korea event gave fans some teasers for upcoming projects for the rest of the year. Fans did not expect one grand surprise among the return of the dating reality series Single’s Inferno, new competition games, and new K-dramas like Glitch. The globally popular dark fantasy K-drama, Hellbound returns for a second season. Hellbound Season 2 was teased by Netflix with the K-drama’s original cliffhanger.

Kim Shin-rok as Park Jeong-ja returns for ‘Hellbound’ Season 2 | via Netflix

The emissaries of Hell announce the grand return of ‘Hellbound’ Season 2 on Netflix

Near the end of Netflix’s Tudum Korea segment on September 23, the hosts Choi Min-ho and All of Us Are Dead star Cho Yi-hyun got a visit from scary guests. The set started to tremble as three towering monsters appeared on the stage. Fans would have easily recognized the monsters as the three emissaries of Hell from Hellbound.

The reveal of the monsters only meant one thing. Hellbound Season 2 is coming to Netflix. To announce the K-drama’s return, fans rewatched a familiar scene. The first season ended on a jaw-dropping cliffhanger, teasing that the storyline was far from over. Tudum Korea reminded fans of the scene and that more dark mysteries of good and evil, Hell and sinners, are to come. But fans might need a refresher of what exactly happened in the webtoon-based K-drama during the finale.

What happened during the ‘Hellbound’ finale?

To better understand the K-drama, its overall storyline is essential. In an ordinary world, a bizarre occurrence arises that changes the fate of humanity. Hell-like monsters rise to the human world to brutally kill select people. In reality, they are emissaries from Hell. They are tasked to murder people whose deaths have been prophesized. It begins a battle of good and evil. At the heart of it is a cult leader of the emerging New Truth Society, who foretold the new world order.

The first season of Hellbound ends where it began. In the first episode, a single mother named Park Jeong-ja (Kim Shin-ok) becomes the first person to be publically executed after receiving her prophecy. Her charred remains become part of a museum by the cult about the phenomenon.

But in the K-drama’s third episode, Jeong Jin-soo (Yoo Ah-in) reveals the emissaries do not act based on sins. Fans also later learn that emissaries can revive souls. In the finale, the condemned newborn child is saved. At the same time, Jeong-ja’s remains are reanimated and brought back to life.

‘Hellbound’ Season 2 will likely continue the webtoon story

Director Yeon Sang-ho created Hellbound based on his original webtoon of the same name. But in 2021, Yeon told Variety about his thoughts on a second season. “Because Hellbound is based on the original webtoons, my partner Choi Kyu-seok and I have decided that the story afterward will be told first through the webtoon,” said Yeon.

The Netflix Tudum Korea event did not reveal new scenes for Hellbound Season 2. But the cliffhanger and Yeon’s previous statements give away a bit more. Jeong-ja’s return breaks the New Truth Society’s doctrine of how people are condemned.

It also raises the question if those sent to Hell will return reborn. According to Yeon, to the Huffington Post Korea, the second season will align with the first and explore Jeong-ja’s return. But Hellbound Season 2 will also dive deeper into what it means to sin.

