‘Hell’s Kitchen: Battle of the Ages’ Chefs Hunt for Their Mystery Sous Chefs Heading into the Finale [Exclusive Clip]

On an explosive Hell’s Kitchen: Battle of the Ages two-hour season finale on FOX, the final three chefs create their own menus for Hell’s Kitchen, with each round of dishes judged by five incredible world-renowned chefs where one will be eliminated.

But then, previously eliminated chefs return to help the final two as they go head-to-head for the last time in Hell’s Kitchen. Only one chef will earn the Head Chef position at Hell’s Kitchen in Atlantic City, the $250,000 cash prize, and the coveted title in the all-new, two-hour “A Finale for the Ages, Part 1/A Finale for the Ages, Part 2” season finale of Hell’s Kitchen airing Thursday, Feb. 9 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

So who comes in to act as sous chef and are the remaining chefs happy – or not – with who will be in the kitchen with them?

How do the ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ chefs learn where to find their sous chef?

In an exclusive clip shared with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, the final three chefs, Alejandro Najar, Alex Belew, and Dafne Mejia gather in front of Hell’s Kitchen judge, chef Gordon Ramsay. “I want you to open your menu books,” he tells the chefs. “Inside that menu is an envelope containing the location of your sous chef.”

Dafne Mejia |FOX via Getty Images

The chefs eagerly open their menus and pry open their envelopes to learn where they need to go to find their mystery sous chef. They know a rockstar chef from the past will be working with them side-by-side … but will it be someone they want?

Who are the sous chefs supporting the final ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ chefs?

The chefs learn the location of their Hell’s Kitchen mystery sous chef. Mejia looks intrigued because her mystery sous chef is waiting for her in Ramsay’s office. “I feel like a VIP going into Chef Gordon’s office,” Mejia says in a confessional. “I am praying to God it’s Chef Christina (Wilson). She’s seen me cook throughout this whole journey.”

So, is it Christina Wilson who is waiting for Mejia? “Yes!” Mejia says as Wilson stands next to Ramsay’s desk. They hug as Wilson tells Mejia “congratulations.” Mejia says, “Oh my God this is crazy.”

What about Belew? Who waits for him? The minute he sees who is his sous chef he bursts into laughter. He screams as he and chef Jason Santos high-five one another.

Chef Dafne hopes her ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ appearance will be motivational

While viewers will have to buckle up and wait and see what happens, Meija teased the Hell’s Kitchen finale. “I had to look around and be present because there was so much going on. And the fact that I’m one of the lucky ones to be there and be at the door with my other contestants and then Chef Ramsay in the background being like, ‘You guys killed it no matter what [happens],'” she told EW.

“For me, that was it. I was like, whether I win or lose, I got this far and this is monumental for my family, for people that hopefully I’ll be able to motivate to reach for their dreams,” she continued. “But it was also perfect to see my mom and dad there, to see my dad waving the Honduran flag. We represent the immigrants that came here for a better living, and the fact that some hooligan, like — I’m literally just some hooligan. The fact that I made it is nice because I really followed my heart and I followed my dreams and it worked out so well. It was a memory that I’ll never forget in my life. I almost wish I could always relive it because it was just like unreal.”

The season finale of Hell’s Kitchen: Battle of the Ages airs Thursday, February 9 at 8/7c on FOX.

Hell’s Kitchen” Battle of the Ages is produced by ITV America’s ITV Entertainment in association with A. Smith & Co. Productions, Inc. Gordon Ramsay, Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Kenny Rosen, and Bernie Schaeffer serve as executive producers.