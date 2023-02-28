‘Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship’ Season 2 Hosts Rahne Jones and Travis Mills Tease Shocking Reveals and Higher Stakes [Exclusive]

MTV‘s Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship, a series about people who hide their relationships from others, returns for a second season. Hosts Rahne Jones and Travis Mills revealed that season 1 was wild, but almost a warm-up for season 2 twists and turns.

Mills and Jones told Showbiz Cheat Sheet that they continue to be surprised by the lengths some people will go to hide their significant other or loved one. Jones and Mills are usually contacted by an individual who believes that they are being “hidden.” It could be a husband whose wife still hasn’t introduced him to her family. Or a family member who believes someone is hiding a secret life from them.

‘Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship’ Season 2 son hid his mother

Mills recalled one instance this season that focused on a family relationship. “A memorable one for me is we flew to Detroit after this woman had contacted Rahne and me,” he recalled. “She was being hidden by her son. When we finally sat down, and when the truth came out, it was absolutely insane.”

“That was one for the record books, I would say,” Jones agreed. “I think for me, just like a general thing, you obviously have your more scandalous and salacious reveals where it’s truly jaw on the floor. And then you have your other ones that really allow us to dive into some very real, real-world things in terms of what people have been through in their lives and, how far they’ve come. And it just allows us a platform to really discuss things that other people out there might be going through.”

People go to great lengths to hide someone, Rahne Jones says

Jones said the people on the show will do anything they can to hide something or someone from the other part of their life. “These people have actually gone to great lengths to hide this person or hide something from this person that they say they love,” Jones said. “So it’s a shock when we come in there and say, hey, the jig is up.”

It is Mills and Jones’ job to uncover why the person may be hiding their loved one and they do so by talking to family and friends. Eventually, they meet with the person and the person who is being hidden, which can get sticky.

“I think it’s a balancing act between leading with empathy and encouraging people to sit down and have a conversation to figure out where the relationship is going,” Jones said. “But it’s also, definitely providing a sense of tough love, essentially. It’s like, look you say you love this person, at least you say you do. But your actions aren’t lining up with what you are saying. Now it’s time to stop because it’s ultimately unfair to the person who is being hidden.”

‘Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship’ Season 2 follows family and friends cases

The Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship duo were thrilled to return for another season. “It was great to come back. We’re so glad that people were receptive to it. I think this season is a bit different in that we’re exploring so many different types of relationships. Whereas in season 1, we were focusing a lot on mainly on romantic relationships,” Jones said.

“This season we’re focusing on platonic relationships with best friends,” Jones added. “We have familial dynamics. We took a lot of what we learned in last season and applied it to obviously the romantic relationships in this season. We’re kind of in territory with the different types of relationships we’re dealing with. But we do approach everything with the same level of empathy. And honestly, the hiding is still happening, and it’s shocking that it’s still going on. But that’s why we have a show.”

Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship Season 2 kicks off at 9 pm on Feb. 28 on MTV.