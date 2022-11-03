Here Are Some of Takeoff’s Best Migos Verses

On Nov. 1, police confirmed that Migos member Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, died in Houston, Texas. The hip-hop artist was a favorite among fans. As the underrated Migos member, he was known for his unique delivery and creativity. Here is a list of some of Takeoff’s best verses from Migos’ songs.

Takeoff | Rich Fury/Getty Images for Global Citizen

4. ‘Narcos’

Migos released “Narcos” on their third studio album Culture II, the second album from their Culture trilogy. The album dropped in January 2018, and “Narcos” was released as a single in July 2018.

Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff are all co-writers on the song. Takeoff’s verse is the third verse in “Narcos,” and a portion of the lyrics can be viewed below.

“Take-Takeoff/ No monkey in the jungle block hot like a sauna (Hah)/ Bustas knocking on me, tryna weave with anacondas (Fire)/ Jumpin’ in the water, tryna sneak across the Waterglass (Splash)/ Gotta seek guards out, got me bit by a piranha (Ouch)/ I’ll bag it, bag a money, know I gotta have it,” Takeoff raps in the song.

3. ‘Check’

In September 2015, Migos released a mixtape called Back to the Bando. The mixtape has 15 tracks, and “Check” is the 11th track on the mixtape.

With “Check,” Quavo and Takeoff rap about their intentions to get “the check.”

Takeoff starts his verse with, “Came in that door for the check and s***/ Invisible set diamond necklace/ Pay my due to and walked my shoes.”

2. ‘Motorsport’

Culture II has 24 tracks, and the 17th track on the album, “Motorsport,” features Cardi B and Nicki Minaj. With five rappers on the track, “Motorsport” doesn’t feel crowded, and the song allows all of the artists to shine.

Takeoff wraps up the song in the final verse of “Motorsport (feat. Nicki Minaj and Cardi B).”

In the verse, Takeoff raps, “Brand new Chanels (Chanels)/ I scuffed ’em runnin’ from 12 (12)/ Ain’t make no commitment with none of you b******/ ‘Cause money is treatin’ me well (Uh-uh)/ If Nicki should show me her t****/ Right hand on the Bible, I swear I won’t tell (Swear)/ If I get to play with that kitty/ I wonder how many platinums we gon’ sell (Albums).”

1. ‘Came From Nothing’

Like the song “Check,” “Came From Nothing” is also from Migos’ 2015 mixtape Back to the Bando. “Came From Nothing” is the mixtape’s sixth track.

While Quavo handles most of the song, Takeoff’s verse in the second half of the song is a standout.

“I’m getting Milwaukee Bucks, O.J. Mayo/ They want the Migos to go solo (uh uh)/ They don’t know that that is a no-go/ I get that gadget go go/ It’s outta here like Albert Pujols/ Roll up a backwood, kickin’ s*** like judo,” Takeoff raps.

