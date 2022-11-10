Here’s What You Missed at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

On Nov. 5, the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The special night in music featured performances by Dolly Parton, Eminem, and more. Here are some of the most iconic moments from the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

(L-R) Lionel Richie and Dave Grohl | Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Dolly Parton performed a new song

At the induction ceremony, Parton was inducted into the Performer Category. When the famous singer was originally nominated to join the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Parton famously withdrew her name from contention.

However, in May, Parton accepted the nomination. During the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Parton referenced this change of heart.

“If I’m gonna be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I’m gonna have to earn it!” Parton said according to Billboard. “Back when they tried to put me in, I didn’t think I had done enough, but I get it’s a little bit more than that now.”

RELATED: Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham Don’t Fake Their Love for Each Other on Stage, but ‘When You Go Back to Your Separate Dressing Rooms, It’s Over’

In addition to being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Parton also performed at the induction ceremony.

During her performance, Parton debuted a new song called “Rockin'” which is expected to be included on her upcoming rock album.

Lionel Richie and Dave Grohl performed together

During the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Lionel Richie was also inducted into the Performer Category.

During his performance, Richie performed “Hello,” “Easy,” and “All Night Long.” Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl came onstage during “Easy” to play guitar.

While performing “Easy” with Richie, Grohl not only played guitar but also joined Richie in a belt-off on stage.

RELATED: Dolly Parton Doesn’t Use Any Apps: ‘I’m a Low Tech Girl in a High Tech World’

Olivia Rodrigo made an appearance

Carly Simon was inducted in the Performer Category but was unable to attend the induction ceremony. In her place, Sara Bareilles inducted Simon and performed during a set dedicated to Simon.

Bareilles performed Simon’s “Nobody Does It Better” from the 1977 film The Spy Who Loved Me. Olivia Rodrigo performed one of Simon’s biggest hits, “You’re So Vain.”

“You’re So Vain” was released in 1972, and speculation about the subjects of the song has existed for decades.

Who was inducted during the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony?

For those who did not attend the induction ceremony, the full list of inductees can be viewed below.

Performer Category:

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

Duran Duran

Eminem

Eurythmics

Dolly Parton

Lionel Richie

Carly Simon

Musical Excellence Award:

Judas Priest

Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis

Early Influence Award:

Harry Belafonte

Elizabeth Cotten

Ahmet Ertegun Award:

Allen Grubman

Jimmy Iovine

Sylvia Robinson

There will be a delayed viewing of the induction ceremony on HBO and HBO Max on Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. ET.

RELATED: Whitney Houston: Why Dolly Parton Never Performed ‘I Will Always Love You’ With the Singer