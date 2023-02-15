Here’s What the Cardi B And Offset McDonald’s Meal Includes

In recent years, fast food giant McDonald’s has partnered with celebrities to create special meal bundles consisting of their favorite foods to order from the Golden Arches. Their first celebrity collaboration arrived in 1992 when they teamed up with basketball star Michael Jordan. Since the turn of this decade, several music stars have lent their names to unique McDonald’s meals, with the most recent additions being married rappers Cardi B and Offset.

Cardi B and Offset teamed up with McDonald’s to create a McDonald’s meal

Cardi B and Offset became a hip-hop power couple in 2017 in the midst of Cardi’s rise to fame. The two got married in September 2017. Cardi gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Kulture Kiari Cephus, in July 2018. Their second child together, Wave Set Cephus, arrived in September 2021; Cardi B even got her son’s name tattooed on her face. Offset, meanwhile, has four other children of his own.

The Cardi B and Offset meal was created around Valentine’s Day 2023 and a special commercial that aired during the Super Bowl. In the ad, the “Clout” rappers go on a special date together — not to a fancy restaurant, but to McDonald’s.

The Cardi B and Offset Meal contains enough food for two, and comes with Cardi and Offset’s favorite menu offerings from the revered fast food joint.

Cardi B and Offset’s McDonald’s meal contains

The Cardi B and Offset meal comes with two meals’ worth of food. It includes Cardi B’s go-to McDonald’s order — a cheeseburger, Tangy BBQ Sauce, and a large Coke — as well as Offset’s favorites: a quarter-pounder with cheese, a large order of fries, and a large Hi-C Orange Lavaburst.

The meal also comes with an apple pie to split.

Other McDonald’s celebrity meals

McDonald’s went nearly three decades since the McJordan Meal with Michael Jordan before they joined forces with another celebrity to create a meal. The first collaboration since then happened in September 2020 when McDonald’s partnered with Travis Scott. The meal was the first of its kind, as the Travis Scott Meal featured the “Highest in the Room” rapper’s signature order from the restaurant: Sprite, French fries with barbecue sauce, and a quarter-pounder with cheese, shredded lettuce, and bacon.

Shortly thereafter, McDonald’s announced its next collaboration with hit-making Colombian artist J Balvin. The J Balvin Meal consisted of a Big Mac, medium fries with ketchup, and an Oreo McFlurry.

Next came the BTS Meal in May 2021. The special meal made in honor of the hit-making K-pop band included a 10-piece Chicken McNugget meal with medium fries, a medium Coca-Cola, and two special dipping sauces: Sweet Chili and Cajun.

In August 2021, “Icy Grl” rapper Saweetie teamed up with McDonald’s for the Saweetie Meal, which included a Big Mac, 4-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, medium Sprite, Tangy BBQ Sauce, and a special “Saweetie ‘N Sour” sauce.

December 2021 marked another step in Mariah Carey’s cementing of her status as the Queen of Christmas. Instead of creating her own meal with McDonald’s, Carey became the face of the whole menu. The menu consisted of 12 days’ worth of McDonald’s classics, each of which with a different item the “Fantasy” singer loves ordering, such as the Big Mac, McChicken, McDouble, McDonald’s cinnamon roll, McDonald’s apple pie, and a six-piece McNugget order.