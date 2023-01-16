Here’s What Terrified ‘M3GAN’ Star Allison Williams on Set

The horror film M3GAN stars Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, and a creepy doll.

Williams plays Gemma, a robotics engineer who gains custody of Cady, her young niece, after the girl’s parents tragically die in a car accident. Not knowing much about raising kids, Gemma enlists the help of a lifelike artificial intelligence doll, M3GAN, as a nanny/playmate.

The situation goes very well in the beginning. M3GAN becomes a friend and confidant to the young grieving girl. But soon the doll becomes overly attached to Cady and feels the need to protect her emotionally and physically. To M3GAN, that means she must harm anything that threatens Gemma’s niece.

Like Annabelle and Chucky from Child’s Play, the doll takes on a mind of its own and begins to kill, which wasn’t exactly what the robotics engineer had in mind.

When Allison Williams met ‘M3GAN’

Williams recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to talk about her new movie. She explained that while M3GAN is “dastardly”, the audience still might want to root for her.

Fallon was curious what her initial reaction to the doll was. She answered, “The first time I actually met the doll, she was doing a camera test….and she was just standing there like this…”

Williams moved her head to the side with a steady gaze in her eyes to imitate the doll, and went on, “And I just thought, ‘this is gonna be the scariest experience in my life’”.

The talk show host told her that her imitation M3GAN was scary. He then showed the audience a picture of the frightening doll, and Williams called her a “cutie”.

What do critics think of ‘M3GAN’?

Allison Williams visits SiriusXM while promoting ‘M3GAN’ I Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Fallon and Williams mentioned how the trailer for M3GAN went viral and that people were dressing like the doll for Halloween before the movie even came out. The cast and crew of the film were very excited.

The movie might be something of a phenomenon already. It is 94% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, and RogerEbert.com said, “M3GAN does a good job of holistically incorporating its themes without being too heavy-handed.”

The Wrap gave a rave review, saying “M3GAN is more than just a good movie: It’s a great one. Gerard Johnstone (Housebound) and screenwriter Akela Cooper (Malignant) have crafted a frighteningly fun and excitingly creepy horror-comedy that holds up to scrutiny.”

Reviews for Williams’ performance as Gemma are just as good, if not better. The New York Times said, “She excelled in a critical role in Get Out, and now in M3GAN, a ludicrous, derivative and irresistible killer-doll movie.”

Fans are already looking forward to next Halloween.

What’s next for Allison Williams?

Williams is the daughter of former NBC Nightly News anchor Brian Williams and TV producer Jane Gillan Stoddard, but she has become a successful actress in her own right.

Before M3GAN Williams first became well-known in the HBO series Girls, and then in the horror-film Get Out.

Williams is already shooting her next project, Fellow Travelers, which is a limited series based on the book of the same name. It centers around a decades-long romance between two men that begins during the height of McCarthyism. Williams will be playing Lucy Smith, a long-time friend of one of the men.

She is also set to executive produce and star in a remake of the British series, Being Erica.

It seems like the sky is the limit for the actress.