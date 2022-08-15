HGTV: Cristy Lee Helps Homebuyers Find Their Detroit Dream Home on ‘Steal This House’

HGTV’s Cristy Lee returns to Steal This House for episode 4. This time, she assists a couple with purchasing a Detroit home they can renovate and make their own. Here’s what happened last time on the show.

Cristy Lee finds two homes below $200,000

A home surrounded by trees. | Phil Hearing via Unsplash

Lee is helping Hamin and Sheena look for homes in Detroit’s aviation subdivision. Lee says it’s a nice neighborhood with a “historical vibe.” The couple has been looking at homes for $200,000, but Lee found a home way below their budget for $60,000.

“We’ve been looking for months; it’s been very tough,” says Sheena. “Homes have been going as soon as they hit the market.” Hamin says their current home is small, so they would like a bigger space that’s modern. Sheena wants a nice kitchen because she likes to cook. She also wants more than one bathroom because getting ready in the mornings can be hectic.

Property No. 1 had fire damage

The first property needs a lot of work. Lee discloses the home has some fire damage, so a lot of time has already been invested in repairs. However, the couple is concerned about whether the work has been done correctly and if it’s safe.

Lee says some pros to purchasing the home is that the bigger items like plumbing, electrical, and HVAC have already been done. This will allow more room in the renovation budget.

Despite some reservations, Hamin likes the property, and he can see the vision of the renovated home. Sheena, however, wants to see more homes. Hamin says the house is a “steal,” but Sheena jokes that the house is going to “steal my joy.”

Property No. 2 needs some work

The second house has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and is priced at $113,000. It is still below the couple’s budget. Sheena comments on how dated the property looks, but Lee reminds her they’re planning to renovate, so it shouldn’t be a problem.

Cristy Lee explains that homebuying can be unpredictable

Sheena feels more comfortable with the second home because the first home has fire damage. She worries there could be lingering issues from the fire. However, Lee says the second home could have issues as well. The only way they will know if something is wrong is after they open up walls and start renovating.

“A house that has fire damage that we know about, and a house that we haven’t broke through any walls or changed anything and we don’t know really anything about, we’re just as susceptible with that house as we are with the other,” says Lee.

Lee says it’s still possible to find “unpredictable things” behind walls, under the floor, or with the house in general after the purchase is made. “We’re going to do everything we can to make sure that we know as much as possible about either property before going into it and completing the sale,” says Lee.

Lee also reminds Hamin and Sheena that there is always some risk involved when renovating a property. “It’s a little bit of risk,” says Lee. “There’s a little bit of risk involved with doing renovations on these houses. So, if we’re going to renovate, we are going to take that risk. But you have to take the risk to get the reward.”

Steal This House airs Saturdays at 9:00 p.m. ET on HGTV.

