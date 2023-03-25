Why HGTV Star Christina Hall Hopes to Open an Alcohol Rehab Center One Day

Christina Hall is best known for her home design work on HGTV, but the reality star said she has another “calling” in life: to open a drug and alcohol rehab center. Here’s what Hall, who has been open about her own health issues, said about wellness and her desire to open a treatment center.

Christina Hall | Aaron Rapoport/Corbis Historical via Getty Images

HGTV star Christina Hall wants to open a drug and alcohol rehab center: ‘That’s my calling’

After Christina Hall announced her separation from Tarek El Moussa in 2016, she decided to focus on wellness.

“Two years ago I was focused on trying not to sink,” she told People in July 2018. “But after I started exercising, eating right, surrounding myself with the correct people, I felt this switch.”

Among those “correct people” were her longtime friend Cassie Zebisch and her pastor, Tim Storey. Hall said she relied on their help and guidance during her divorce, and she wanted to open a drug and alcohol rehab center for others experiencing difficult times.

“Everyone’s been there. Everyone’s had a setback, but it’s how you move forward and what you do with your future, that’s what matters,” Hall said. “When I met Tim, we realized there was an opportunity for us to change people’s lives. I love to fix up a house, but I also love to help people. I feel like that’s my calling.”

#FlipOrFlop star Tarek El Moussa reportedly files for divorce from wife Christina after seven years of marriage. https://t.co/CW3FmWGcRb pic.twitter.com/hHwsTuGMaO — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 10, 2017

Christina Hall explained why she wanted to open a wellness center in Utah

In the premiere episode of Christina: Stronger by Design, Christina Hall’s idea shifted from a drug and alcohol rehab facility to a wellness center. During a scene with Cassie Zebisch and another of Hall’s close friends, Shannon Houston, the HGTV star said she hoped to build the center in Utah.

“I really want to open up a wellness center by this time next year,” Hall told her friends (per Prevention). “Like start it, buy it… like a piece of land in Utah. I feel like that’s calling to me.”

She said Utah sounded appealing because it was away from “everything so crazy here in California.”

The HGTV star wrote a book about health and wellness

Christina Hall has held an interest in health, wellness, and rehabilitation for years. She co-authored the 2020 book The Wellness Remodel: A Guide to Rebooting How You Eat, Move, and Feed Your Soul with celebrity nutritionist Cara Clark.

In April 2020, Hall opened up to People about her inspiration for the book. “Since Flip or Flop first aired in 2013 people really weren’t asking me like, ‘Hey, what paint color is that or where’d you get that cabinet.’ It was more, ‘How do you stay healthy? How do you balance work life with the kids? What are you eating during the day?’ So it was kind of always in the back of my mind,” she said.

The HGTV star’s book explores facets of wellness beyond just diet and exercise. “I wanted to provide people with information that’s helped me along the way,” she explained. “I dive into autoimmune issues and naturopathic doctors and meditation crystals. And then also workouts and a variety of recipes.”

Hall also shared one tip that isn’t included in her book: “I can have a bad day, sure. But I’m not going to have a bad week or a bad month. I’ve always had that perspective.”