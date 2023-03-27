HGTV Star Christina Hall Mourns the Death of a Beloved Family Pet: ‘You Will Be Missed’

Christina Hall is mourning the death of one of her favorite family pets, her beloved Silkie chicken, Hennifer. Here’s what the HGTV star said happened to the animal, which lived in a coop she designed for her Nashville, Tennessee home.

Christina Hall designed a coop for her pet chickens at her Nashville, Tennessee home

Christina in the Country star Christina Hall splits her time between her two homes in Newport Beach, California and Nashville, Tennessee. The home decorator took on a very special design project – she created a chicken coop for her pet chickens. In August, Christina shared an Instagram post showing off the addition to her house in the country.

The HGTV star wore a denim jacket and skirt with white cowboy boots in the photo. She and her husband, Josh Hall, held three pet chickens in their arms. “Dreams do come true- chickens [chicken emoji] for our brand new chicken coop!!” she captioned the image. “Can’t wait for some [egg emoji] [fried egg emoji]!”

The Flip or Flop star also revealed she has a favorite when it comes to her pet chickens. In December, she shared an Instagram video of herself giving a gray Silkie chicken a bath in her bathtub. “I may or may not have a favorite chicken. #Hennifer,” she captioned the post, adding a chicken emoji, a soap emoji, and a white heart emoji.

Christina has also shared Instagram Stories of her holding and stroking her gray Silkie chicken while getting her hair and makeup done.

Christina Hall mourned the death of her favorite pet chicken

On March 24, Christina shared an Instagram post revealing some heartbreaking news: her favorite pet chicken, the Silkie named Hennifer, was killed by a predator. She posted several photos of herself and her three kids with the animal.

“We lost our sweet Hennifer / Bennifer to a predator who got into our pen,” Christina captioned the pictures. “Josh was in Tennessee last weekend and found a pile of feathers. And unfortunately they were his.”

She added, “Never thought I could be so attached to a chicken but this was one special chicken. Bennifer was the only chicken who was eaten out of all 16 of our chickens. Ben you’ll be missed [broken heart emoji, crying emoji].”

Fans consoled the HGTV star over the loss of her family pet

Christina Hall fans rushed to the comments section to console the HGTV star over the death of her pet chicken. Many suggested that Hennifer was protecting the coop.

“He was probably protecting the flock and that is why all the rest of them are alive,” said one fan. “Roosters will fight to the death to protect there [sic] flock. Sorry for your loss he was a noble gent [heart emoji].”



Another fan wrote, “He did his job and protected his hens! So sorry for your loss though. Losing them is never easy. [heart emoji].”

And one fan commented, “Aww this made my heart sad [crying emoji] So Sorry Christina. he was one cool, brave rooster. [heart emoji].”