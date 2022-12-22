HGTV Star Christina Hall Reveals She Has ‘Mercury and Lead Poisoning’ Likely From Flipping ‘Gross Houses’

Christina Hall gave fans an update on her health, revealing that she has “mercury and lead poisoning,” likely due to her work as a house flipper. Here’s what the HGTV star said about her diagnosis and treatment plan.

Christina Hall | Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images

HGTV star Christina Hall showed fans she was getting a scan for her health

On Dec. 22, Flip or Flop star Christina Hall shared an Instagram Story (which disappears automatically after 24 hours) showing a special machine.

“QUANTUM BIOFEEDBACK,” she wrote in the photo. “The device reveals anything that is negatively affecting health by finding energetic imbalances in the body by responding to the body’s electric reactivity patterns.”

The HGTV star tagged @wamcare in the photo. According to the business’s Instagram profile, it is a “regenerative medicine” treatment center in Newport Beach, California, “focused on Longevity, Autoimmune/Toxicity, Chronic Fatigue, Lyme, Long COVID & much more.”

Christina El Moussa shares her go-to workout and how her kids always keep her moving https://t.co/6nYINsXj52 pic.twitter.com/H3GsXOUOcM — Health (@health_com_) August 2, 2017

Christina Hall revealed she has ‘mercury and lead poisoning’ likely from flipping ‘gross houses’

In the following Instagram Story, Christina Hall shared the results of her health scan. The HGTV star also revealed that her illnesses are likely related to her work as a house flipper.

“My scan said I have mercury and lead poisoning,” she wrote. “Most likely from all the gross houses I’ve been in (the bad flips) and I have small intestine bacteria overgrowth. So we are first detoxing all of this through herbs and IVs and then see how I feel and tackle implants.”

Christina Hall Questions If Breast Implants Are Causing A Number Of Her Health Issues https://t.co/vwysynkwrW — LittleThings (@LittleThingsUSA) December 19, 2022

The HGTV star previously shared an Instagram post wondering if her illnesses could be caused by breast implants

On Dec. 17, Christina Hall opened up about her breast implants and under-eye filler in an Instagram post, wondering if the implants could be causing her illnesses.

“Been super exhausted lately so on a kick to get back into my body,” the HGTV star wrote. “I’ve had some unexplained health stuff for years and now I’m considering the thought that this could be Breast implant related.”

After asking her followers for their advice, Hall added, “Some of my issues include: Inflammation, autoimmune issues (Hashimoto’s disease, PCOS, Raynaud’s syndrome), unexplained skin rashes, joint and muscle pain, dry eyes, GI issues, SIBO, acid reflux, brain fog, hormone imbalances, swollen lymph nodes and adrenal fatigue. I test positive for ANA. I’m gluten free and mostly dairy free.”

Hall revealed that she had a bad reaction to injectables. “I had all my under eye filler dissolved as it was causing an inflammatory reaction as well,” she wrote. And in the comments section, the Christina on the Coast star shared that she has been on a medication called LDN (low-dose naltrexone) for five years.