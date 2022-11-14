HGTV Star Christina Hall Reveals Premiere Date of ‘Christina on the Coast’ Season 4 

Christina Hall just revealed the premiere date of Christina on the Coast season 4, where fans will get an inside look at the HGTV star’s work, family, and new husband Josh Hall. Here’s what Christina said about the upcoming season and an update on her new show Christina in the Country.

On Nov. 14, Christina Hall shared an Instagram post announcing the premiere date of Christina of the Coast season 4.

“Excited to announce ‘Christina on the Coast’ season 4 will be premiering on Thursday 12/8 at 8pm on @hgtv and available to steam [sic] on @discoveryplus,” the Flip or Flop star wrote. “This season you will see @jamescbender and I take on some amazing home renovations, @unbrokenjosh and I embark on our personal and professional journeys and of course a ton of fun.”

Christina also updated fans on her upcoming new show, Christina in the Country, in the same post. “PLUS, in early 2023, ‘Christina in the Country’ premieres! This is one of my favorite ventures to date!” she wrote. “The season will follow the expansion of my design business across the country as Josh and I put down roots at our second home in Tennessee. Coast to Coast design life is a dream.”

HGTV fans can’t wait to watch ‘Christina on the Coast’ season 4

Christina Hall fans can’t wait to see the fourth season of Christina on the Coast, particularly since it will likely give them the first footage of her new husband on HGTV.

“Looking forward to both shows and to following you, Josh, and your family,” one fan commented on her Instagram post, adding a red heart emoji.❤

“Can’t wait! Everything you do is incredible!” said one fan, while another wrote, “I’m SO excited!!!! My daughters and I love you and your show!”

And Christina’s biggest fan, her husband Josh, showed his support by commenting, “My wife is a stone cold [fox emoji] [red heart emoji].”

The HGTV star has several projects in the works

Christina Hall has plenty of work to keep her busy. The home designer previously revealed that she would not only star in Christina on the Coast and Christina in the Country, but she and her husband Josh are also co-producing the shows with HGTV.

The couple, who had a wedding in Hawaii in September, started their own production company called Unbroken Productions. And in April, Christina announced that the new series Christina in the Country had been picked up for six episodes.

Christina has also been working with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, on an upcoming project. On Nov. 2, she shared an Instagram post announcing the Flip or Flop series finale.

“‘Flip or Flop’ may be over but ‘Christina on the Coast’ followed by ‘Christina in the Country’ are premiering soon,” she wrote. “Tarek has his new shows premiering in 2023 as well so there will still be plenty of each of us on Hgtv.”

