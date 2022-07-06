HGTV Star Christina Hall Shares Her 2 ‘Absolute Favorite’ Cocktail Recipes

HGTV star Christina Hall recently shared her two favorite cocktail recipes, and they make the perfect treats to stay cool on a hot summer day. Here’s how the Flip or Flop star makes her preferred drinks.

Christina Hall | Amanda Edwards/Getty Images for Discovery

HGTV star Christina Hall balances having cocktails and dining out with a healthy lifestyle

While Christina Hall is as well known for her healthy lifestyle as her design work, the HGTV star’s love of a fun night out with food and drinks is no secret.

She often gives fans a peek at her meals and beverages on social media. On May 28, the Christina in the Country star shared an Instagram post showing a double-date with her husband, Josh Hall, his sister Stacie, and Stacie’s husband, Joel. The two couples enjoyed some delicious-looking food and cocktails at a restaurant.

And in August 2021, Hall shared an Instagram photo showing her holding hands with her husband while out to dinner. The couple shared a seafood platter, including oysters and shrimp, and they each had a glass of wine on the restaurant table.

Fans may wonder how Hall stays in shape for her multiple reality shows while enjoying cocktails and meals out. According to the Christina on the Coast star, the secret to maintaining a healthy lifestyle is “consistency.” She balances her fun meals out with a steady diet and exercise routine.

When asked about the key to staying in shape, Hall told ET in August 2017, “Just consistency.”

She added, “I mean, I still like to splurge and have a good dinner with friends. Have a couple glasses of champagne, some seafood at Mastro’s. But overall, day to day, I really regiment on my workout and how I eat. I love a really good steakhouse or Mexican restaurant.”

Christina Hall just shared her 2 ‘absolute favorite’ cocktail recipes

On July 1, Christina Hall shared her go-to cocktail recipes on Instagram. She posted a video of herself making the drinks and included the recipes in the caption.

“You’re going to want to bookmark this one, you guys!” she wrote. “Just in time for all of your holiday weekend plans… my two absolute favorite cocktail recipes right now! 🧉🌺🍹 Tag a few friends below you’d make them with (or for).”

The first recipe Hall shared was for a “Fresh Citrus Margarita.” The HGTV star combines 3 shots of tequila, 1 and 1/2 shots of Cointreau, 1 and 1/2 shots of fresh lime juice, and 1 and 1/2 shots of fresh grapefruit juice in a cocktail shaker with ice. She rims the glass with salt and garnishes the beverage with fresh lime.

Hall’s second favorite drink is “The Prosecco Mule,” a twist on the classic Moscow Mule. She combines 2 shots of vodka, 1 shot of fresh lime juice, and 2 sprigs of fresh mint in a cocktail shaker with ice. After pouring the mixture into a glass (or two), she tops it with a splash of ginger beer, a Prosecco float, and a dash of bitters. Hall adds an extra sprig of mint for garnish.

The HGTV star recently revealed her go-to summer frosé recipe

Christina Hall also recently shared her favorite summer frosé recipe on her Instagram Stories. On June 29, she posted a video of the ingredients mixing in a blender and captioned it, “Summer Time Frosé.” The HGTV star posted the recipe in the following slide.

To make the yummy drink, Hall blends 2 cups of frozen, quartered strawberries, 2 cups of frozen, cubed watermelon, 2 cups of fruity or dry rosé wine, 2 tablespoons of simple syrup, and a squeeze of fresh lime.

She blends the ingredients until they are slushie, then garnishes with fresh strawberry slices, lime wedges, mint, or rose petals.

RELATED: How Many Tattoos Does Christina Haack Have?