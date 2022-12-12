HGTV Star Christina Hall Surprises Her Husband With a Chicken in the Bathtub

Christina Hall primarily lives at her mansion in Newport Beach, California, but the HGTV star and her husband have been spending a lot of time at her second home in Nashville, Tennessee. Here’s how the Christina in the Country star shocked her spouse with a chicken in the bathtub.

Christina Hall | Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Christina Hall loves her chicken coop at her home in Nashville, Tennessee

HGTV star Christina Hall has been busy filming her new show, Christina in the Country, in Nashville, Tennessee. On Aug. 25, she shared an Instagram post showing off a new addition to her house in the country.

In the photo, Christina wore a denim jacket and skirt with cowboy boots. Her new husband, Josh Hall, had one arm wrapped around her, and the couple held three of their pet chickens in their hands.

“Dreams do come true- chickens [chicken emoji] for our brand new chicken coop!!” she captioned the image. “Can’t wait for some [egg emoji] [fried egg emoji]!”

The Flip or Flop star has also shared Instagram Stories of her holding and stroking her gray Silkie chicken while getting her hair and makeup done.

Christina Hall surprised her husband with a chicken in the bathtub

On Dec. 10, Josh Hall shared several Instagram Stories (which disappear automatically after 24 hours) showing Christina Hall giving one of their pet chickens a bath.

“My wife in the bathtub…” said Josh as he opened the bathroom door. “Wait, what the heck are you doing?”

“Look how dirty the bathwater is,” Christina pointed out as she gently rinsed the Silkie chicken.

“I thought I was gonna come in here and see my wife in a sexy bubble bath, not you bathing a chicken!” Josh protested as Christina laughed.

In a separate Story, he filmed the HGTV star blow-drying the bird. “Come on. The bath was one thing, but now you’re actually using a blowdryer,” Josh said.

“She looks so pretty,” Christina cooed.

“She actually seems like she’s into it,” Josh conceded. “Good girl?”

He added another photo to his Stories showing a closeup of the freshly cleaned and dried chicken. “She fancy,” he wrote, adding a shrug emoji.

Fans loved seeing the HGTV star give her ‘favorite’ pet chicken a bath

Christina Hall shared an Instagram post showing some of her husband Josh’s Stories about their pet chicken. “I may or may not have a favorite chicken. #Hennifer,” she captioned the post, adding a chicken emoji, a soap emoji, and a white heart emoji.

The HGTV star’s fans loved the cute video of her surprising her husband with a chicken in the bathtub. “I LOVE country Christina!” one fan wrote. “This makes me so happy for you!”

“I cannot believe that you gave a chicken a bath and even more than [sic] the chicken was so poised and ok with it!” said another fan, adding a crying laughing emoji.

“‘Finally – the attention I deserve.’ Lady Hennifer, Countess of Davidson, Tennessee,” joked one fan, while another wrote, “Hilarious Christina… You know that you’ve now set a precedent and she’s going to expect this lovely treatment all the time now.”