HGTV Star Tarek El Moussa Looks Identical to His Son in Throwback Photo

Tarek El Moussa shared a throwback photo of himself as a kid, and fans can’t believe how much the Flip or Flop star looks like his son Brayden. Here’s what El Moussa posted and how fans reacted.

Tarek El Moussa | Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV

Tarek El Moussa shared a throwback photo of himself on Instagram

HGTV star often gives fans a glimpse of his personal life on social media and his reality shows. He typically focuses on his wife, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young, and his two children, Taylor and Brayden.

But on Oct. 9, Tarek El Moussa shared an Instagram post celebrating his older sister’s birthday. He included two photos – one of the two siblings when they were children, and a more recent photo featuring their respective spouses.

“Happy birthday to the best big sister I could ask for,” El Moussa wrote. “I couldn’t be more proud of you to turning your passion into your business and following your dreams.”

El Moussa gave his sister’s businesses a shoutout before concluding, “You are as strong and smart as you are amazing and as a younger brother I look up to you. Love you forever… now let’s celebrate!”

Angelique El Moussa is the owner of Latitude Loft Hair Artistry, a full-service salon and clothing boutique, and Latitude 33 Hair Artistry, a luxury hair salon, both located in Anaheim, California.

Fans can’t believe how strongly Tarek El Moussa resembles his 7-year-old son

Tarek El Moussa fans couldn’t believe how much he looked like his son Brayden in his latest throwback photo. Brayden El Moussa just turned seven in August, and he is the younger brother of 12-year-old Taylor.

Many fans wished El Moussa’s sister a happy birthday in the comments section of his post, but even more commented on his resemblance to his son.

“Thought that was Brayden in the first picture!” wrote one fan, while another commented, “Can’t believe that’s not Brayden!”

“Such a beautiful picture,” said one fan. “Brayden looks just like you as a child.”

One fan noted that not only do the father and son look identical, but they also have similar mannerisms. “Such a cute picture of you two,” the fan wrote. “That’s the same expression Bray makes.”

The HGTV star is expecting his third child in 2023

Tarek El Moussa shares custody of Brayden and Taylor with his ex-wife and former Flip or Flop co-star, Christina Hall. Soon, he and his new wife, Heather Rae Young, will have their first child together.

In July, Young revealed on Instagram that she is pregnant with her husband, Tarek El Moussa. “Surprise!!!” she captioned photos from a beach maternity shoot. “Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!!”

A few weeks later, the Selling Sunset star revealed the baby’s sex on social media. The couple is expecting a boy in early 2023.

Young and El Moussa also have a new show coming to HGTV in 2023 called The Flipping El Moussas. Additionally, Young has been filming for the upcoming season of Selling Sunset.

RELATED: Tarek El Moussa Says He Couldn’t Have ‘Survived’ Some ‘Rough’ Years Without His and Christina Hall’s Daughter