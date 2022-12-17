HGTV Star Tarek El Moussa Says His Typical Work Day Could Be 13 Hours Long

Tarek El Moussa found fame and success with his hit reality renovation show, Flip or Flop. The HGTV star recently opened up about his job and shared what a typical day in his life looks like. Here’s why El Moussa often works 13-hour days and who he credits for his work ethic.

Tarek El Moussa described his typical day, and the HGTV star revealed he often works 13 hours

In a December interview with Pallazzo Magazine, Tarek El Moussa was asked what an average day in his life looks like, including family and work. The HGTV star revealed that his mornings start quite early, and he often works about 13 hours a day.

“My day typically starts at 5:30 a.m., where I start checking emails and messages that have come in overnight, for about an hour,” El Moussa said. “I spend an hour at the gym at 7 a.m. and then come home, have breakfast and get ready for the rest of the day. At 9 a.m. my full work day begins and slows down around 6 p.m. if I have the kids. On days that I don’t have my kids, my work day slows down anywhere from 7 p.m.-10 p.m. at night.

Tarek El Moussa says he got his work ethic from his immigrant parents

The HGTV star explained that his work ethic came from his parents, who are immigrants. “I’m half Middle-Eastern, so it comes from Middle-Eastern descent,” Tarek El Moussa said on an episode of Flip or Flop (per Country Living). “My dad was raised Catholic in the Middle East in Lebanon and then Egypt. My mom’s from Belgium and my dad moved to Europe when he was in his late teens.”

In his Pallazzo Magazine interview, the real estate mogul shared how his parents fostered his “healthy competitive spirit.” “As a first generation American, I was born into an immigrant family where my parents showed me the true value of hard work, the importance of a healthy competitive spirit and how to push myself to higher limits and achieve my goals,” he said.

El Moussa also revealed what projects he’s working on now, and what he’s like to accomplish in the future. “I am currently working on a new show The Flipping El Moussas as well as filming a new season of my show, Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa,” he said. “What really excites me about my future in television would be the opportunity [to] do entrepreneurial-focused business shows. I’d like to take the knowledge that I’ve garnered over the last 20 years, as well as my experiences and lessons and share it with budding entrepreneurs. I’d want to teach people how to make money and how to be an entrepreneur.”

The HGTV star has credited his parents for his work ethic before

In May, Tarek El Moussa shared an Instagram photo of his mother on her birthday. In the sweet caption, the HGTV star credited his parents for his work ethic.

“The older I get, the more I think about my parents and what they did for me,” he wrote. “They were both my greatest teachers:) My mom taught me the definition of hard work by working two jobs while I was growing up and she also taught me not to take sh** from anyone! She was always fierce and fought for what she believed in.”

The way he described his childhood sounded similar to how El Moussa is raising his own children. “She wasn’t only hard working and fierce but she was also the best mom,” he wrote. “She was always there for me helping with homework, taking me to sports games and driving me and all my friends around town.”