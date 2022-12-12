HGTV’s Jenn Todryk Shares 3 Secrets for Growing Her Instagram Audience to Over 1 Million Followers

HGTV star Jenn Todryk, who collected over a million Instagram followers in two years, revealed a few secrets to her success as a social media sensation. She’s a TV star, writer, entrepreneur, and working mom. And she named three things that helped her amass an impressive following.

In an interview with Forbes, Todryk said she “started posting home decor and home renovation tips and tricks full-time in 2019.”

Through that, the mom of three gained an audience of over a million followers on Instagram within two years. And she shared three things that worked for her in growing that audience because, overall, she had to approach her online presence like a career.

“Deciding to treat social media as a job meant posting twice a day, making video tutorials, and never taking a ‘sick day,’” she explained.

Those three tricks might not work for everyone, but Todryk used them to create success. She shared, “… That wasn’t a sacrifice since I genuinely love interacting with my community daily.”

She feels “very fortunate in this space,” noting, “God has blessed me with such a wonderful group of people, and I will never take it for granted. I truly feel like this is my calling.”

“I don’t know how all these amazing women found me,” Todryk offered, “but I’m here until nobody wants to listen to me anymore!”

Jenn Todryk learned how to renovate with her husband and ‘navigated the entire process solo’ in their former home

Todryk said that her venture into home renovation began in the house she previously shared with her husband, Mike. “We navigated the entire process solo, learned many lessons, and shed blood, sweat, and tears,” she told Forbes.

“During the process, I thought, if I could get people excited about their homes by showing mine, then I would be happy. Plus, I’m a huge homebody,” she offered. “I feel like everyone deserves to love where they live, and it’s my mission to get them excited about where they do live.”

Todryk shared that her goal was to share her passion with the world, not necessarily build an empire. “I don’t want this to feel like a job with lots of employees or a large team of people,” she noted. “There is stress that comes with that, and I don’t have time to be stressed right now!”

“I don’t wish to be a social media machine,” she said. “I just want to love what I do every day and be a source of humor and joy in the process.”

HGTV star Jenn Todryk sets firm boundaries and sticks to them

Most people know Todryk as the host of HGTV’s No Demo Reno or as the Rambling Redhead on Instagram. But she was a mom first. “My entire life is not about filming a TV show,” she told Forbes.

“I believe in setting firm boundaries and sticking to them,” Todryk added. “If I say I have to be home by 4:30, then I will be home by 4:30. Sticking to your boundaries is CRUCIAL to maintaining a healthy work/life balance.”

