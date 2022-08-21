HGTV’s ‘No Demo Reno’ Star Jenn Todryk Revealed How to Save $30,000 When Remodeling a Home

HGTV‘s No Demo Reno star Jenn Todryk knows more than a few ways to save money on remodeling a home. Read on to learn how she cut approximately $30,000 off one project’s budget, leaving the family with what felt like a new room by using part of what was already there. Plus, find a few pointers if you’re considering taking on a similar project in your home.

Jenn Todryk | HGTV

Jenn Todryk helps homeowners save money on remodeling on HGTV’s ‘No Demo Reno’

On Todryk’s HGTV show, No Demo Reno, she focuses on completing beautiful remodeling projects without major demolition. This helps her clients save money on home renovations.

The mom of three had already gathered a strong following before saying yes to HGTV’s offer for a show. And she’s happy to share some of her knowledge with others.

“My goal is to give my clients a million-dollar reveal without any major demolition,” Todryk explained (per HGTV). “My favorite part about this job is showing people the potential in the homes they already own. Things that they never thought could be were there the entire time.”

Get excited! A new season of #NoDemoReno with Jenn Todryk is coming to HGTV in 2022. Season two starts filming in January and we can’t wait! pic.twitter.com/nOGTTKdvtH — HGTV (@hgtv) November 29, 2021

Jenn Todryk saved up to $30,000 on a remodeling project by sanding and re-staining old hardwood floors

According to Todryk, there’s a lot of value in trying to work with what a house already has to offer instead of demolishing what’s there. Building off what’s provided is also a great way to save money while still achieving the look and feel of more complex home renovation projects.

A good example is how Todryk saved around $30,000 in one home just by sanding and re-staining a dark oak floor instead of replacing it with similar new flooring in a different color (per Realtor). In doing this, she lightened the wood and brightened the room, all while saving the homeowners loads of money.

Tips for refinishing hardwood floors

Refinishing hardwood floors is the remodeling project that pays back the most, recovering the highest percentage of its cost—147%—at resale. Read highlights from the “2022 Remodeling Impact Report.” https://t.co/Lz69tDegoA — REALTOR® Magazine (@realtormag) April 6, 2022

The thing about hardwood floors, especially in old houses, is they aren’t always a viable option for renewing. So, if you’re thinking about sanding and re-staining yours, take a few pointers from architect John B. Murray.

“The two best indicators to tell if a wood floor is not salvageable are cracking or breakage along the perimeter of individual planks, and exposed nailheads — meaning the flooring has been sanded down so much the heads of the original blind nails are exposed,” Murray said (per Architectural Digest).

“If there is significant water damage or deep-set staining,” Murray added, “that could also prevent us from successfully refinishing an existing wood floor”

A wood floor can be replaced in parts, but the differences between old and new wood are sometimes noticeable, even to the untrained eye. For that reason and others, Murray said hiring a professional to help refinish wood floors is best. That’s “because there is always a strong chance of over-sanding the flooring or improperly applying the finishes,” and you only get so many shots before the floor becomes unsalvageable.

But, as Murray pointed out, sometimes all hope is lost. So, if you’re at the end of your rope with an old wood floor and a renovation project isn’t in your budget, a nice area rug can go a long way in the meantime.

RELATED: HGTV’s ‘No Demo Reno’ Star Jenn Todryk Reveals Her Secret to Sprucing Up a Small Space: ‘It’s Something That Demands Attention’