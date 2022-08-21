HGTV’s ‘No Demo Reno’ Star Jenn Todryk Reveals Her Secret to Sprucing Up a Small Space: ‘It’s Something That Demands Attention’

Star of HGTV‘s No Demo Reno Jenn Todryk shared a simple secret for sprucing up a small space. Keep reading to learn more about the goal she focuses on in each project and how she created an attention-grabbing focal point in one family’s laundry room.

Jenn Todryk | Shannon Faulk/HGTV

Jenn Todryk shares secrets to home renovation on ‘No Demo Reno’ on HGTV

According to her bio on HGTV, Todryk is a “home renovation expert and social media creator,” which made her a natural for starring in her show — No Demo Reno. Notably, she almost turned down the offer but decided to give it a go after some thought. She was on her way before taking on the show, but she now holds more than a million Instagram followers.

Todryk’s projects stand out because of her focus on completing breathtaking renovations without major demolition. The mom of three brings her unique vision for budget-friendly overhauls, avoiding any large-scale wrecking in most cases.

“Changing a house’s floorplan takes time and money,” she explained regarding her focus (per HGTV). “It adds up quick, and sometimes you don’t need it. You can fall in love with your house all over again, but without the sweat and money that goes along with a full demolition.”

Jenn Todryk’s secret to sprucing up a small space is start with flooring

Brightening up bathrooms is Jenn Todryk's specialty, and that was on full display on tonight's #NoDemoReno! #BeforeAndAfter pic.twitter.com/msidRXOK9T — HGTV (@hgtv) July 22, 2022

Being an expert in home renovation, Todryk has a world of great design tricks to share. But let’s look at her take on small spaces. In one case where she was looking to jazz up a family’s laundry room, she emphasized that the area was more than what it seemed because it was an entryway into the home.

Todryk wanted to give the room a little more pop despite the small size because of how frequently it was visited. “Truth be told, I picked the floor tile first,” she said (per Realtor). “I saw this tile, and I’m like, ‘This is so fun!’ I feel like it’s very happy and lively, then I built off of that.”

Once that was complete, it became a prime focus for the room. “I love that this floor is now a showpiece, and it’s very focal, and it’s something that demands attention, because they’re going to use this door every day as they come home from work and leave,” Todryk explained of the final results.

Starting with the floor brought the room to life and gave Todryk something more to work with. “Now there are no boring neutrals,” she concluded. “It’s like bam!”

Todryk and crew also crafted cabinets with a genius built-in litterbox and stacked the washer and dryer, creating more floor space in the small room.

Tips for picking flooring for small spaces

Smaller spaces like bathrooms and laundry rooms require more thought about the type of flooring and how it’s going to hold up due to moisture. Todryk chose a patterned tile, but there are a few other options.

In places where the floor might get wet more frequently, This Old House emphasizes the importance of using waterproof materials. Depending on the homeowner’s vision, options like tile, stone, vinyl, and even concrete work.

Engineered wood is another choice for small spaces. It’s made with a plywood base that resists moisture well, and the top layer is a hardwood veneer for the appearance of wood flooring. According to This Old House, this is the best decision for anyone who is committed to a wood floor in the bathroom, but it’s also “prone to damage.”

Another option is cork flooring, which may interest anyone leaning into a sustainable lifestyle. It’s made from an organic, long-term renewable material. Whatever choice, all of the materials come in a variety of patterns and colors that can transform a small space’s floor into a stunning focal point.

RELATED: ‘No Demo Reno’ Star Jenn Todryk’s Healthy Lunchbox Ideas for Kids Are Perfect for Back-to-School Season