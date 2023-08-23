A commentator says an engagement ring like Meghan Markle's 'could get in the way.'

Meghan Markle’s been spotted without her diamond engagement ring from Prince Harry as of late. Some may see it as a sign the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s marriage isn’t doing well, but a commentator’s not worried about the ring’s absence. Instead, they’re chalking it up to “practicality.”

Meghan wasn’t wearing her engagement ring in an August 2023 Instagram photo

| Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

A gold band replaced Meghan’s engagement ring, which Harry designed himself, when the former Suits star appeared in an Instagram post. Meghan beamed sitting with poet Cleo Wade and hair colorist Kadi Lee, in a snapshot posted to the latter’s @highbrowhippie Instagram story.

“Belated bday celebrations w/ these lovely muses,” Lee wrote in the caption, presumably referencing Meghan turning 42 on Aug. 4, 2023. She also added the three were “missing sweet” Serge Normant, the stylist who did Meghan’s hair for her 2018 royal wedding, before also tagging him in the post.

‘Practicality’ could be behind Meghan wearing a ‘much more understated’ ring

Meghan Markle | John Sibley – WPA/Getty Images

Louella Anderson, cofounder of the So Syncd dating app, doesn’t believe Meghan being seen without her engagement ring is concerning.

“There is speculation that Meghan has removed her engagement ring as a symbol of her and Prince Harry’s relationship status potentially being rocky,” she said (via Mirror). “However, it’s clear Meghan Markle still has a ring on her wedding finger. It’s just a much more understated and practical piece of jewelry and one that is likely more suited to her personal tastes.”

Anderson went on to say it might be that wearing her engagement ring, which Harry proposed with in November 2017, doesn’t suit Meghan’s everyday life.

Meghan’s “particularly large” engagement ring “may have been uncomfortable to wear on a day-to-day basis,” the commentator said. “It could be practicality that has caused her to take off the ring and opt for something more comfortable.”

“A ring like this could get in the way of everyday activities such as grocery shopping, working out, or looking after kids,” she added. “Given the size of the ring, there is a high chance she chose to take it off for this reason.”

Meghan not wearing her engagement ring could also be a reflection of her ‘evolving taste’

Another reason for Meghan’s missing engagement ring? She might simply be in her own less-is-more era. Sure, Page Six reported the sparkler is “being fixed.” And a source close to Harry and Meghan denied split rumors, saying they’re “literally made up.” However, Anderson shared she thinks it could simply be a reflection of Meghan’s current style.

“Meghan Markle has always had her own unique sense of style,” Anderson said. “It’s possible that her decision to change or remove the engagement ring reflects her evolving taste or desire for something different.”

“She’s not over the top about her jewelry,” the expert continued, noting her preference for “simple and classic.”

“Taking off the ring could be her way of expressing this personal preference for a less flashy look,” she concluded.

If Anderson’s correct, it seems like more images of Meghan sporting her more low-key diamond eternity band are ahead.