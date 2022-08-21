Who Has a Higher Net Worth, Blac Chyna or Rob Kardashian Jr.?

The relationship between Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian Jr. has been an interesting one to follow. The two were once a fan favorite of reality TV viewers as the couple also shared a daughter together. The pair split in 2016 and were involved in a lengthy custody dispute that included Chyna issuing a temporary restraining order against him. Chyna and Kardashian are still successful on their own as both have built high net worths. Here is who has the higher net worth between Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian Jr.

What is Blac Chyna’s net worth?

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna | Gabe Ginsberg/ Contributor

Blac Chyna is an American reality television personality, model, and social media entrepreneur. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Blac Chyna currently has a net worth of $5 million. She gained fame through her modeling career which included deals with publications including Dimepiece Magazine, Straight Stuntin’ Magazine, and Black Men’s Magazine. Eventually, she gained attention from the Hip-Hop community, including a name drop from Drake.

In her personal life, Chyna has two kids with two different partners: One with Tyga and one with Rob Kardashian Jr. Chyna recently sued the Kardashians for allegedly getting her reality show Rob & Chyna canceled and for potential defamation. However, the jury ruled overwhelmingly in favor of the Kardashians.

How does Blac Chyna make money?

Blac Chyna built her net worth through her many music video and reality TV show appearances. She appeared in several music videos including “Rack City” by Tyga, “Rake it Up” by Yo Gotti feat. Nicki Minaj, and “Come on a Cone” by Nicki Minaj. Her realty TV show appearances include Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Rupaul’s Drag Race, The Real, and Good Morning America. She also had two of her own reality shows: Rob & Chyna and The Real Blac Chyna.

Celebrity Net Worth also reports that Chyna has made a lot of money through her Onlyfans account. Her court testimony suggested she made only around $1 million from Onlyfans, but other reports suggest she has made over $20 million. Chyna also has several business ventures in the beauty and fashion industry including a line of make-up products called Lashed by Blac Chyna and an online store called 88fin.

How does Blac Chyna’s net worth compare to Rob Kardashian Jr.’s?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rob Kardashian Jr. has a higher net worth than Blac Chyna. Kardashian Jr. currently has a net worth of $10 million, double that of Chyna. Kardashian Jr. is the son of Rob and Kris Kardashian, brother to Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe, and half-brother to Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

Much of his net worth has been built through his appearances on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, where he reportedly was earning $1 million a year. However, in 2018, he took a step back and was being paid $50,000 per episode he appeared in. In his custody battle with Chyna, it was revealed that his average income per month dropped from $100,000 to $10,000. Kardashian Jr. still makes money off of endorsements and his other business ventures.

