Who Has a Higher Net Worth: Britney Spears or Elton John?

Music icons Britney Spears and Elton John announced they’re teaming up for a yet-to-be-released duet, and pop fans are stoked. The superstars have sold millions of records worldwide, and the upcoming single is sure to add to their sales.

Read on to learn more about their song, find out whether Spears or John has accumulated a higher net worth, and discover why it’s a little impressive how much he seems to like her.

Britney Spears is making her return to music through an upcoming duet with Elton John

As reported by USA Today, Spears is set to return to music for the first time since a judge terminated the conservatorship her father oversaw for many years. According to a news release from Universal Music’s Interscope Records, the song doesn’t have a release date yet, but it does have a name: “Hold Me Closer.”

This will be the first time Spears has been involved in releasing new music since she paired up with the Backstreet Boys for the song “Matches” in 2020.

The star-powered duet hasn’t been released to the masses, but one fan said she already heard it. Paris Hilton claimed she got an advanced listen, and she has a prediction. “It’s going to be iconic,” she told RTL Boulevard’s Paul Barewijk (per USA Today). “I just heard it a couple of days ago in Ibiza and it’s insane.”

Does Britney Spears have a higher net worth than Elton John?

John takes the cake on net worth between him and Spears. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he is valued at approximately $500 million and is among the highest-paid celebrities worldwide each year.

But he used to have some not-so-thrifty habits, and he confessed to spending $2 million monthly in the late ’90s. Fortunately, he changed his spending ways and made some excellent investments. His net worth has climbed from $100 million in just over two decades.

Spears, on the other hand, is worth $70 million (per Celebrity Net Worth). She was also one of the highest-paid entertainers at the peak of her career and was the highest-paid female musician between 2002 and 2012.

Court documents related to Spears’ conservatorship revealed most of her money was in real estate and she was down to $7 million in cash around 2014. Following her divorce from Kevin Federline, she agreed to pay him more than $20,000 a month in child support for the care of their two sons.

Despite a history of feuds with other stars, Elton John ‘likes’ Britney Spears

The Tiny Dancer singer has been known for having feuds. He’s reportedly had spats with everyone from Princess Diana to his own mother.

So, impressing him is certainly no small achievement for Spears. But according to his book, Words in the Wind, he likes her. “I do like Britney Spears. I think she’s cute,” he wrote (via USA Today). He added, “I think she’s fun. I think she makes great pop records.”

