Today’s hottest entertainers receive some of the highest salaries in the music industry. Here’s a look at some of the highest-paid musicians in 2022 according to Forbes.

1. Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen | Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Earnings: $435 million

Bruce Springsteen significantly increased his wealth last year after selling his masters and music publishing to Sony Music Publishing for roughly $500 million, reports Billboard. The publication says this could be the biggest music deal for an individual body of work.

Springsteen expressed how grateful he is for the support he received over the years. He credits Sony Music with respecting him as an artist.

“I am one artist who can truly say that when I signed with Columbia Records in 1972, I came to the right place,” Springsteen said in a statement (via Billboard). “During the last 50 years, the men and women of Sony Music have treated me with the greatest respect as an artist and as a person. I’m thrilled that my legacy will continue to be cared for by the Company and people I know and trust.”

2. Jay-Z

Jay-Z and Beyonce Knowles | Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Earnings: $340 million

Jay-Z has earned his wealth through album sales, concert tours, and more. Jay-Z and Beyonce’s On the Run II tour earned more than $250 million reports Billboard. Last year, Jay-Z boosted his earnings even more when he cashed out his stake in Tidal.

3. Kanye West

Kanye West | John Shearer/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Earnings: $235 million

Kanye West makes money from album sales, tours, sales from his Yeezy brand, and more. During an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, West says he appreciates that people embrace him as a designer.

“When you go out and do a creative journey, it is exciting for people to appreciate that,” says West. “Especially if people didn’t think that it was possible.”

He released his first studio album, The College Dropout, in 2004. The following year, he released his sophomore album, College Registration.

4. Paul Simon

Paul Simon | Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Earnings: $200 million

Simon released his first studio album, The Paul Simon Songbook, in 1965. In 1972, he released his second album, Paul Simon, which was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

5. Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan | Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI

Earnings: $130 million

Bob Dylan released his first studio album, titled Bob Dylan, in 1962. His second album, The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan, was released in 1963. In addition to his Grammy awards, some of Dylan’s most notable honors include a Nobel Prize in literature (2016), the Presidential Medal of Freedom (2012), a Golden Globe award (2001), a Pulitzer Prize (2008), and recognition at the Kennedy Center Honors (1997).

6. Red Hot Chili Peppers

Red Hot Chili Peppers | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Earnings: $116 million

Red Hot Chili Peppers released their first studio album, The Red Hot Chili Peppers, in 1984. The following year, they released their second album, Freaky Styley. This year, Red Hot Chili Peppers received the Global Icon Award during the MTV Music Video Awards.

7. Sean “Diddy” Combs

Sean “Diddy” Combs | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Earnings: $90 million

Sean “Diddy” Combs began his entertainment career as a talent scout at Uptown Records. He then went on to start Bad Boy Records in 1993. So far, Combs has received three Grammy awards. His first win was in the Best Rap Album category for his 1997 album No Way Out.

8. Lindsey Buckingham

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham | Chelsea Lauren/WireImage

Earnings: $73 million

Lindsey Buckingham is known for being a member of the group Fleetwood Mac alongside former flame Stevie Nicks. Buckingham increased his wealth by selling his entire publishing catalog last year, reports Variety.

