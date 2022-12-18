Hilarious Holiday Baking Video From Dolly Parton Has Fans Saying ‘I’ll Have What Miss Dolly Is Having’

Country star Dolly Parton released a new TikTok sound as part of a baking video, and it shows just how much comedic timing the singer has. The TikTok shows various clips of Parton in a kitchen with baked goods, and it has fans of Parton wanting to join in on the fun.

Dolly Parton | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Dolly Parton made a TikTok account

On Dec. 4, Parton officially joined TikTok. The singer’s first video on the social media platform is set to Parton’s song “9 to 5” and shows Parton through the years.

Over the past several days, Parton has posted multiple videos on the platform and shared videos of her making different recipes including a coconut cake, cookies, and a banana foster bundt cake.

On Dec. 6, Parton posted a TikTok of outtakes from filming the baking videos with a sound called “Berry Pie.” In the video, Parton throws a cookie, laughs while trying to deliver lines, and makes mistakes while baking.

“My sound ‘Berry Pie’ is available now on @tiktok as the soundtrack to your holiday baking season! Head on over to my TikTok to use the new “Berry Pie” sound and tag me,” Parton captioned the video on Instagram.

Let it snow! My @realduncanhines Winter Wonderland Coconut Cake is the gift that keeps on giving. ?❄️? #duncanhinespartner https://t.co/vKNBvJefXK pic.twitter.com/xAzZ1ZDPf3 — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) December 16, 2022

Fans reacted to Dolly Parton’s TikTok

Parton did not have any trouble having her “Berry Pie” TikTok go viral, and the singer’s video received multiple comments on TikTok and Instagram.

“Seeing your outtakes is absolutely the best part of my day! Thank you for sharing,” wrote an Instagram user.

“Cracking up like the rest of us. Very relatable,” a fan commented on Instagram.

A great deal of comments joked that Parton spiked the baked goods with alcohol or marijuana.

One fan wrote on Instagram, “Aunt Dolly, what did you put in those baked goods???”

“I’ll have what Miss Dolly is having,” another fan wrote on Instagram.

“Did you get together with your 9 to 5 compadres and have another old fashioned girls pot party? BTW one of my all-time favorite movies ever!! Love you,” wrote an Instagram user.

Join me by bringing one of my family's favorite @realduncanhies' recipe to your cookie exchange! ? Tell your guests I sent you! ??? #duncanhinespartner https://t.co/Sk5oTqrzfl pic.twitter.com/RjnuU4KHtM — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) December 17, 2022

The singer released a new holiday musical

It’s no secret that Parton loves the holiday season. In November, the singer released a holiday duet with Jimmy Fallon called “Almost Too Early for Christmas.” With the song, Fallon and Parton sing about how they want to start celebrating Christmas as quickly as possible.

On Dec. 1, a holiday musical called Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas was released on NBC. According to Parton’s website, the holiday special features multiple stars including “Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams and Miley Cyrus, with actors Tom Everett Scott, Angel Parker and Ana Gasteyer.”

Parton’s website reports that Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas is “the frenetic backstage story and delightful on-camera results of Dolly’s desire to uplift an exhausted world’s spirits by sharing the unique mountain magic she has always found in and around Dollywood at Christmas.”

On New Year’s Eve, Parton will co-host Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party with Miley Cyrus.