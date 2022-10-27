Hilary Duff’s 14-Carat Diamond Engagement Ring From Ex Mike Comrie Cost $1 Million

Hilary Duff rose to fame after being cast as the title character in the hit Disney Channel series Lizzie McGuire in the early 2000s. Unlike many of her teen-starlet peers, Duff’s spectacular rise to popularity as a teenager was followed by a successful transition into a career as an adult actor.

The Younger star married professional hockey player Mike Comrie in 2010, but their marriage ended in divorce. Duff was able to find love again, and she can’t seem to stop gushing about her husband and biggest fan, Matthew Koma.

Hilary Duff and Mike Comrie got divorced after six years of marriage

Hilary Duff started dating Mike Comrie in 2007 when she was only 19. The couple got engaged in February 2010 and exchanged vows in a top-secret, incredibly romantic candlelit ceremony in August of the same year. Duff and Comrie had their only child, a son named Luca Cruz, in 2012. Despite their picture-perfect wedding in Santa Barbara’s San Ysidro Ranch, the pair divorced in 2016 after six years of marriage.

In 2015, the former Lizzie McGuire star spoke with Cosmopolitan about the causes that ultimately led to her divorce from Comrie. Duff told the magazine that she and Comrie were tremendously in love when they met, but things had begun to change, and they were no longer the match they used to be.

Speaking to People, however, Duff blamed the failure of her marriage to Comrie because they tied the knot so early. When asked why she didn’t believe they could make it, she replied, “I was 22 when I got married. I’m now divorced, and I have a 4-year-old. I wouldn’t change any of it for the world.” Duff and Comrie are no longer married but remain on cordial terms, and she counts him among her closest friends.

Hilary Duff’s engagement ring from ex-husband Mike Comrie cost $1 million

Celebrities don’t shy away from going all out when proposing with their choice of bling. So, when the pictures spread like wildfire, friends, family, and even strangers start to notice how pretty the ring is. As celebrity engagement rings go, many people have been fascinated by the ring Hilary Duff received from her ex-husband Mike Comrie when they got engaged in 2010.

When popping the question, Comrie did so with a princess-cut 14-carat diamond ring. According to Brides, the ring cost Comrie close to a million dollars. Duff’s ring is one of the most sought-after celebrity engagement rings due to its massive size and exceptional shine.

Hilary Duff’s engagement ring from her husband, Matthew Koma

The failure of Hilary Duff’s first marriage didn’t make her lose faith in love. The Younger star and her long-term boyfriend, Matthew Koma, got engaged in May 2019. The pair, who had been dating since early 2017 and welcomed their daughter in October 2018, announced their engagement on Instagram with a cute snapshot. Duff captioned the photo of herself holding up her left hand next to Koma, “He asked me to be his wife.” Also shown in the post for the first time was Duff’s stunning engagement ring.

Rare Carat, a diamond search engine, told Insider that the ring probably features a four-carat, cushion-cut stone worth $100,000. The diamond experts at Rare Carat also said that the stone is probably a G VS1 or higher quality, which means it has few flaws.

Several other estimations did not come close to that of Rare Carat. When asked how much Duff’s new ring cost, Kathryn Money, who works for Brilliant Earth, told Town and Country that the price tag was likely around $80,000. Ring Concierge’s Nicole Wegman told Page Six a comparable estimate of $45,000 to $50,000.

Even though diamonds are said to be a girl’s best friend, as evidenced by Duff’s first marriage, an expensive engagement ring doesn’t mean a long, happy marriage. Duff and Koma eventually got married on December 21, 2019, and welcomed their second child together in March 2021. The couple seems very happy, and we hope their marriage stands the test of time!

