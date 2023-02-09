Hilary Duff Calls the Beginning of Her Relationship With Matthew Koma ‘Naughty’

Pop star and actor Hilary Duff has been happily married to singer-songwriter and producer Matthew Koma since 2019, and she recently revealed all the details about the moment the couple first hit it off.

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma were set up by someone at their record label

(L-R): Matthew Koma and Hilary Duff attend InStyle And Warner Bros. Golden Globes After Party 2019 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 06, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. | Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

Duff met Koma in 2015, a year after she and her ex-husband NHL player Mike Comrie separated. Duff and Comrie had been together since 2007 and tied the knot in 2010. The couple, who share a son named Luca, finalized their divorce in 2016.

While appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Duff detailed how the couple met and ended up married. Kelly Clarkson, who has collaborated with Koma, started the conversation by asking how they met.

“We got set up,” Duff said. “Not ‘set up’ like that, but set up to work.” The pair were both RCA artists and the label’s A&R person pushed them to work together. Koma has written songs for stars like Zedd, Carly Rae Jepsen, Shania Twain, Britney Spears, Demi Lovato, Pink, and Clarkson.

Why Hilary Duff called her relationship with Matthew Koma ‘naughty’

Duff and Koma met up to talk about their collaboration, and the actor shared that they ended up talking for “two hours” and “really connecting” with each other. She ended up recording three songs he had written for her 2015 album Breathe In. Breathe Out.

“We recorded a little bit in the studio, and everything was pretty professional,” Duff went on. “And then he asked me out on a date…and we casually started dating a month after that.” However, it wasn’t a perfect happy ending — Duff then revealed that they broke up a few months later.

“We broke up, and then we got back together, and then we broke up, and we got back together,” the actor laughed. “And then we were like, ‘We should have a baby,’ and then we had a baby!” Duff revealed that, two months after deciding to have a baby, she was pregnant, jokingly referring to Koma and herself as “naughty.”

The couple welcomed a daughter named Banks in 2018 and, while things definitely worked out for Duff and Koma, the How I Met Your Father star joked, “If any of my kids ever do that, you’re all going to die!”

Hilary Duff on her marriage to Matthew Koma: ‘It worked out really great for us’

In 2019, Koma proposed to Duff and they got married in December of that year. The following year, Duff revealed she was pregnant with her third child. She gave birth to daughter Mae at home in 2021. “It worked out really great for us,” Duff concluded.

The couple seems to be just as in love as ever. They frequently post sweet tributes to each other on Instagram. In a 2021 birthday post for Koma, Duff called the songwriter her “best friend,” and thanked him for “giving 1000 percent to our kids.”

Koma returned the love in a birthday post of his own, saying he was “the luckiest to get to do this life thing with you” and thanked Duff for “giv[ing] so much of yourself to us.”