Why Hilary Duff Calls Her ‘How I Met Your Father’ Character ‘A Monster’

How I Met Your Father is one of Hulu’s biggest comedies right now. The second season is currently airing on the streaming service, and fans love Hilary Duff as Sophie. However, the actor recently revealed that she thinks her character is a “monster.”

‘How I Met Your Father’ is a spinoff of 1 hit sitcom

Hilary Duff as Sophie in ‘How I Met Your Father’ Season 2 | Patrick Wymore/Hulu

How I Met Your Father is a spinoff of the hugely popular CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother. Like its predecessor, HIMYF follows a group of friends living in New York as they tackle career challenges, romance, and growing up.

Duff stars as Sophie, a photographer on the lookout for The One. Her friend group is made up of aspiring musician Jesse (Chris Lowell), roommate Valentina (Francia Raisa), bar owner Sid (Suraj Sharma), British aristocrat-turned-bartender Charlie (Tom Ainsley), and Jesse’s newly divorced sister, Ellen (Tien Tran).

Why Hilary Duff calls her character ‘a monster’ this season

Duff recently stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show to talk about the second season. Given its success, Hulu doubled the number of episodes from the first season. And her character is dealing with plenty of new challenges.

“Sophie is in this point in her life,” Duff explained. “She’s 30, and she just feels people are moving past her and she’s a little bit at a standstill. She’s not totally, but she feels like that.”

These circumstances set Sophie up for the rest of the season where, Duff shared, “She starts to lie.” The lies start small and casual, but the actor said that they start to “snowball” and things get complicated.

“She’s just looking like a monster,” Duff laughed, then added, “It’s been really fun to play.” She also shared that she’s not a great liar in real life, so getting to play one onscreen has been “really fun.”

What will happen in Season 2 of ‘How I Met Your Father’?

Season 2 of How I Met Your Father is continuing some of the plotlines brought up in the first season — specifically, Sophie and Jesse’s relationship. (Warning: spoilers ahead!) The pair finally got together, but Sophie broke things off when Jesse told her he loved her.

Valentina and Charlie also have their own romantic issues to work through — she wants children, he does not — while Sid has tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Hannah.

There are also lots of new guest stars joining the show, including Neil Patrick Harris, who is reprising his HIMYM role of playboy Barney Stinson. Love, Victor‘s Michael Cimino also joined the cast, playing a friend to Ellen.

John Corbett, Constance Marie, Mark Consuelos, and pop star Meghan Trainor have also been confirmed as Season 2 guest stars. Some familiar faces from Season 1 will also return, including Josh Peck, Gossip Girl‘s Leighton Meester, Daniel Augustin, and Ashley Reyes.

How I Met Your Father Season 2 premiered on January 24, with new episodes hitting the streaming service every Tuesday.