How Hilary Duff and Lindsay Lohan Reacted to Aaron Carter’s Death

Aaron Carter recently died at age 34, and the former child star’s friends, family, and loved ones, including Hilary Duff and Lindsay Lohan, have been mourning him. Here’s how Lohan and Duff, who were once in a teen love triangle with Carter, reacted to the news of his death.

Aaron Carter was once in a love triangle with Hilary Duff and Lindsay Lohan

Singer, rapper, actor, and former child star Aaron Carter died on Nov. 5. TMZ reported that the 34-year-old was found in his bathtub in his Lancaster, California home. Carter is survived by his 12-month-old son, Prince.

When he was a teenager, Carter was involved in a love triangle between Hilary Duff and Lindsay Lohan. Carter explained what happened during a 2005 interview on The Big Idea with Donny Deutsch. “I started dating Hilary on my 13th birthday,” said Carter (per Access Hollywood). “I was dating her for like a year and a half, and then I just got a little bored, so I went and started getting to know Lindsay, dating Lindsay. Then I didn’t want to do that anymore, so I got back with Hilary.”

The Mean Girls star opened up to People about her relationship with Carter at the time. “Aaron and I were friends. That’s my past. It was, like, a few months ago, you know,” said Lohan. “He’s a cool guy. We’re friends. Hilary is a cute girl. I wish her the best.”

Hilary Duff reacted to Aaron Carter’s death year after dating the singer

On the day of Aaron Carter’s death, Hilary Duff shared an Instagram post in his honor.

“For Aaron- I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in-front of the whole world,” the Lizzie McGuire star wrote. “You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent… boy did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy [red heart emoji].”

Duff, who plays the younger version of Kim Cattrall’s character in How I Met Your Father, also defended her ex-boyfriend. She slammed book publisher Ballast Books for announcing plans to release Carter’s unfinished memoir posthumously.

“It’s really sad that within a week of Aaron’s death, there’s a publisher that seems to be recklessly pushing a book out to capitalize on this tragedy without taking appropriate time or care to fact check the validity of his work,” Duff said in a statement obtained by E! News.

She continued, “To water down Aaron’s life story to what seems to be unverified click-bait for profit is disgusting. In no way do I condone shedding any light on what is so obviously an uninformed, heartless, money grab.”

The tell-all book, titled Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life, was written by Andy Symonds after he spent three years interviewing Carter. The book is scheduled for release on Nov. 15.

Lindsay Lohan also reacted to the singer’s death

The Parent Trap star Lindsay Lohan also reacted to Aaron Carter’s death. Days after the singer died, Lohan recalled sharing “so many” memories with Carter during an interview with Access Hollywood.

“So many [memories] from when I was so young, just that era of my life… and my prayers go out to his family and may he rest in peace and God bless,” Lohan told Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover while promoting her new Netflix film Falling for Christmas. She added that it had been a “long time” since she last spoke to her ex-boyfriend.

And while talking to ET’s Denny Directo, Lohan said she still had a “lot of love” for Carter and his family. “My heart goes out to his family and may he rest in peace,” Lohan shared. “And God bless him… and yeah, just [a] lot of love there.”

How to get help: In the U.S., contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration helpline at 1-800-662-4357.

