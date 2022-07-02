Hillary Scott of Lady A Was Rejected From ‘American Idol’ Twice

Hillary Scott became well-known for singing in the country band, Lady Antebellum. Now known as simply, Lady A, the band continues to put out singles and has nine albums under their belt, with the latest just coming out in 2021. One of their original singles, “Need You Now,” had a long reign on the number-one charts and is still a popular song played on the radio today.

What even the most adept fans may not know is that Scott wasn’t always a star. She was rejected from the singing competition show, American Idol, not just once, but twice. Despite that fact, she has strived in country music and made quite the name for herself and her band in the process. Part of the reason for her success stems from her family business.

Two ‘American Idol’ rejections didn’t stop her

According to Country Now, Scott isn’t the only successful singer to be rejected by American Idol. Scott joins top names like Luke Combs and Colbie Caillat. In Scott’s situation, she never got past the preliminary rounds in either instance when she applied.

She only performed in front of interns and assistants, never even getting to attempt to try for the judges. Despite her rejections, Scott went on to form the band, Lady Antebellum (now Lady A), with Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood. Their debut single, “Love Don’t Live Here,” was near the top of the Billboard charts for Hot Country Songs.

Although she didn’t get to be on American Idol as a contestant, Scott eventually became a mentor on a season of rival show, The Voice. Despite her country music stardom, Scott mentored team Adam Levine rather than team Blake Shelton, a fellow country singer.

Lady A’s most prestigious awards

Lady A has been nominated numerous times over the years for various awards and recognition. Their first win was in 2008 for Top New Duo or Vocal Group. They earned the achievement from the Academy of Country Music Awards.

People discuss three major wins the band took home in 2010 for themselves and their hit song, Need You Now. It earned Song of the Year and Single Record of the Year at the Country Music Awards, while they gained the title of best vocal group.

Their first Grammy was also in 2010, for being the best country performance by a duo or group. They also earned the Top Vocal Group recognition at the CMA’s in 2012. Although their latest nominations were in 2021, Lady A hasn’t won in any category since 2016. That year, they took home the award for Favorite Country Group at People’s Choice.

Who is Hillary Scott’s family?

While most fans know the singer as Hillary Scott, her full name is actually Hillary Dawn Scott-Tyrell. She married her husband, Chris Tyrell, in 2012, and the couple shares three daughters. Their girls are named Eisele, Betsy, and Emory. The younger two are twins.

She is also the daughter of two country music singers, Linda Davis and Lang Scott, who have both worked with Reba McEntire in some capacity. Scott and her parents have put out music albums together. Under mom’s name, the three put out their 2003 album, Family Christmas.

The CD, Love Remains, was listed under Hillary Scott & The Scott Family when it debuted in 2016. With such a famous family, it’s no wonder Scott has been able to make such a name for herself in the industry.

