Hints of an ‘Underlying Issue’ With Meghan Markle Indicate ‘All Is Not Well in Prince Harry’s World’ – Body Language Expert

A body language expert noticed signs of an “underlying issue” between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, leading that analyst to believe “all is not well” with the Duke of Sussex. Though usually “attentive” to his wife’s needs, his behavior at one event had an analyst guessing that he might have been craving some distance from her.

Other experts have chimed in with conflicting theories on Harry’s perceived unhappiness. Some say his discontent comes from leaving royal life behind, while others argue that “Meghan did Harry the greatest kindness anyone could do to him” by urging him to leave.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex | Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

A body language expert found signs of an ‘underlying issue’ between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Body language expert Katia Loisel picked up on signs that there could be some trouble between the Sussexes during Harry’s UN speech in July 2022.

“This is particularly evident in Prince Harry’s body language and facial expressions as he and Meghan listened to the speakers at the [UN] General Assembly,” Loisel noted (Sky News). She found a “clear indication of negative emotion” and said, “… All is not well in Harry’s world.”

“Typically attentive to Meghan’s needs, using touch and eye contact to convey both support and affection, Harry appears somewhat distant,” Loisel pointed out, noting his body language hints at an “underlying issue” with his wife.

“His torso subtly titled to the left, orientated away from Meghan in what is known as ventral denial, suggesting a subconscious need for a little bit of distance,” the expert explained.

Royal biographer thinks Prince Harry might miss royal life since stepping back

Royal biographer Hugo Vickers believes that Harry would be happier if he were still on good terms with the monarchy (The Telegraph). “As for members of the royal family stepping away,” Vickers said, “I don’t think it usually leads to happiness in the long run.”

“… Who knows what is going to happen to him, but he looks utterly miserable,” he added. Vickers compared Harry to his great-granduncle, King Edward VIII, who abdicated the throne for love.

Meghan Markle did Prince Harry a favor by getting him away from royal life, insiders claim

Of course, not everyone agrees with the theory that Harry is unhappy to have left royal life behind. Some think his unhappiness is a byproduct of being in that lifestyle for so long.

As reported by Insider, Valentine Low explored Harry and Meghan’s relationship in his book Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown. He claimed a courtier told him, “There is a part of me that thinks Meghan did Harry the greatest kindness anyone could do to him, which was to take him out of the royal family because he was just desperately unhappy in the last couple of years in his working life.”

“We knew he was unhappy, but we didn’t really know what the solution would be,” the source added. “She came along and found the solution.”

