History Repeats Itself in the ‘Lola the Bunny’ Episode of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast return to their roots in “Lola the Bunny” — kind of. Find out how the season 5 episode shares a direct connection to an episode from Jersey Shore Season 4.

Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola, Deena Cortese, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino, Pauly DelVecchio, Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi, Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley, and Vinny Guadagnino | Francesco PrandoniArchivio Francesco PrandoniMondadori via Getty Images

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino’s pot stirring inspires a winery visit in the original series

In Jersey Shore Season 4 Episode 10, tensions are at an all-time high among the roommates because of Nicole’s hook-up with Vinny Guadagnino. To make matters worse, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino tells Jenni “JWoww” Farley about a time Nicole allegedly gave him oral sex. As a final dig against Nicole, Mike tells the roommates he gave his friend “The Unit” Jionni LaValle’s phone number so he could confirm said rumor. He didn’t actually give “Unit” the number, but he hoped one of the roommates would tell Nicole and keep the drama alive.

Ultimately, Mike’s pot-stirring causes one of the worst fights between Nicole, Jenni, and the rest of the roommates. But before that, Jenni, Nicole, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, and Deena Cortese take a trip to a winery to take Nicole’s mind off of the drama.

At one of Italy’s oldest castles, the women tour a 900-year-old wine cellar. They also partake in a tasting and get a lesson on how the beverage is made.

Despite their best efforts to escape the Jionni/Unit/Mike drama, Jenni still feels the need to be honest with Nicole. During their second winery tour, Jenni confronts Nicole about the denial she’s in (she did, after all, cheat on Jionni). Per Jenni, if Nicole really loved him, she would be honest about her hook-up with Vinny. Later in the episode, Nicole calls Jionni to deliver the truth.

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ cast discuss more drama at a winery in ‘Lola the Bunny’

Instead of talking about Jionni at an Italian winery, the roommates discuss the drama between Mike and Deena at the Cordiano Winery in California in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5. “Aw, look at all these old people we’re about to disrespect,” Jenni jokes as the sprinter van arrives. “We’re all gonna get drunk and start fighting; it’s going to be so fun,” Nicole adds.

It turns out she was half right. While Nicole and Angelina Pivarnick pour wine directly from the cask into their mouths, Deena and Mike hash out their differences.

In the previous episode of JSFV, there was tension between Deena, Mike, and Jenni. After Deena reminded Jenni about the podcast interview Mike wanted her to conduct with Angelina’s side piece “Old Bridge,” Jenni mentioned it to Angelina. Hurt that Mike would ever suggest doing something like that, Angelina had a chaotic conversation with him and the rest of the roommates in “The Pool Party.”

long time no see, Meana ?https://t.co/oMLPHWf49A — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) August 26, 2022

“When we did our wine tasting, I was just holding everything in,” Deena admits to the cameras in “Lola the Bunny.” Sitting at the table with food, Deena admits how much she hates arguing with them. She successfully squashes things with Mike, then has a conversation with Jenni regarding her involvement in the whole podcast discussion. Ultimately, the roommates clear the tension and leave the winery as one big happy family.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi has always been less than interested in learning about wine

Since the early days of Jersey Shore (or at least season 4) Nicole has only wanted one thing — to drink wine. “Cool, history, boo,” Nicole says after hearing about the origin of the Italian wine in the season 4 episode from 2011. “Like I’m not into geography anymore. Give me f***ing wine.” At the second winery they visit, Nicole straight up goes to sleep on a barrel of wine.

Those sentiments have stayed with Nicole 11 years later. “I feel like I’m learning a few things new, but overall I’m just trying to drink the wine,” Nicole says in the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation episode “Lola the Bunny.”

To be fair, Nicole doesn’t need a lesson in wine. She owns the brand Messy Mawma, OK?

Watch new episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation every Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

RELATED: ‘Jersey Shore’: The Strange Place the Roommates Lived in Italy During Season 4