‘Hocus Pocus 2’: Fans React to Post-Credits Scene Hinting at a Third Movie

Will the Sanderson Sisters run amok (amok, amok, amok, amok) in Salem once again? The post-credits scene in Disney+‘s Hocus Pocus 2 seems to indicate so. Many people are wondering about the potential for Hocus Pocus 3 after the sequel’s final scene seemingly set up another return for Winifred, Mary, and Sarah Sanderson. But is the franchise better left alone? Showbiz Cheat Sheet took to Instagram to see what fans had to say.

[Spoiler alert: The following story contains spoilers for Hocus Pocus 2.]

Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson, Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson, and Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson in ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ | Matt Kennedy/Disney+

Is there an after-credits scene in ‘Hocus Pocus 2’?

Hocus Pocus 2 takes place 29 years after the events of 1993’s Hocus Pocus, which saw Winifred (Bette Midler), Mary (Kathy Najimy), and Sarah Sanderson (Sarah Jessica Parker) resurrected by the Black Flame Candle. The sequel provides an origin story for the witches and sees them resurrected once again, this time by Salem teens Becca (Whitney Peak) and Izzy (Belissa Escobedo). The Sanderson Sisters hope to use the dangerous Magicae Maxima spell to gain more power and seek revenge on Salem.

After a long night of trying to outsmart the witches, Becca discovers that she has magical powers, too. The Magicae Maxima spell sends Mary and Sarah to the afterlife, and Becca uses a reunification spell to send Winifred there, too. She forms a new coven with Izzy and their estranged friend, Cassie (Lilia Buckingham). The story is wrapped in a neat bow — or is it?

In the post-credits scene of Hocus Pocus 2, magic shop owner Gilbert’s (Sam Richardson) black cat, Cobweb, jumps onto a shelf. The camera zooms into a box beside Cobweb that reads, “B.F. CANDLE #2.” This means there’s yet another Black Flame Candle that someone could accidentally (or intentionally) light to bring the Sanderson Sisters back again.

‘Hocus Pocus’ fans shared their thoughts on a possible ‘Hocus Pocus 3’ after that post-credits scene

Reboots and long-overdue sequels can be hit or miss. Hocus Pocus 2 turned out to be a hit, becoming Disney+’s top movie debut in the U.S. to date. But can magic strike a third time? More importantly, should it? We asked fans if they wanted to see another Hocus Pocus film, and the responses were mixed. Some said the franchise is already too good for a threequel.

“No thank you. Just leave it as is! The original is a classic. No need,” one fan commented on our Instagram post.

“No. After that ending, another sequel just wouldn’t be the same,” another user added.

Meanwhile, others said the post-credits scene in Hocus Pocus 2 left them feeling eager to see Hocus Pocus 3 or another form of revival, like a show. Some fans thought a prequel would be a great idea, or an even longer third film. Above all else, fans said they’d want to see more of the original characters/cast members.

“My answer… no. Buuuuut, if they bring back Max [Omri Katz], Allison [Vinessa Shaw], and Dani [Thora Birch], too, along with the Sanderson Sisters… sure. Why not?” one fan added.

“ALL of them team up together against the solo witch from when the Sanderson Sisters were young!!” another user said, referencing Hannah Waddingham’s Mother Witch in Hocus Pocus 2.

Will there be a ‘Hocus Pocus 3’?

Disney+ hasn’t confirmed Hocus Pocus 3 yet. However, the Sanderson Sisters themselves have expressed interest in doing a third movie. In an interview with Extra, Parker said Midler is “already starting rumors” about Hocus Pocus 3. And if Midler wants to do the film, Parker would also join the cast.

“I hitch my wagon to her star. If she wants to do a third one … No one says no to the Divine Miss M,” she said.

Meanwhile, Najimy gave a classic response: “Never say never.”

“It was fun, but it’s not nothing. It’s a lot, but who knows?” she told People. “Who knew that almost 30 years later we’d be doing this sequel? I think if we did it 30 years later again, well, there would be walkers and canes involved. The flying might just be a little one-foot blip off the ground.”

Hocus Pocus 2 is now streaming on Disney+.

