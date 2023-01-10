The Golden Globes is one of Hollywood’s biggest award shows. Every January, TV and film’s biggest stars gather to celebrate their accomplishments. However, like many award shows, the Globes have had controversy.

Actor Tina Fey I Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Hollywood Foreign Press Association

Why did Hollywood boycott the Golden Globes last year?

The Golden Globes are Hollywood’s first award show of the year. Every year fans tune in to see if their favorite celebrities will take home a coveted award. However, viewers missed out on the show last year because it wasn’t aired.

It’s almost SHOWTIME! Will you be watching the #GoldenGlobes tomorrow? ? — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2023

The reason for the 2022 award show absence was because of a Hollywood boycott. According to The New York Times, the boycott stemmed from controversy about the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s unethical behavior and lack of diversity. The HFPA came under fire after a Los Angeles Times article revealed the organization’s lack of diversity and acceptance of financial gifts.

After the article was released, many top production companies, including Netflix and WarnerMedia, boycotted the award show. Because of the backlash, NBC released a statement stating their decision not to broadcast the ceremony and exposed hope the HFPA would make better changes.

Will the Golden Globes be televised in 2023?

Since last year’s controversy, the HFPA has made changes in its organizations. They now included more diverse people on the panel and have restrictions on members’ acceptance of financial gifts. As for whether they’ll be another Hollywood boycott this year, fans can rest assured they’ll be no trouble.

The 2023 Golden Globes broadcast will return to its regular airing on NBC. This year comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host the award show and crack jokes at the celebrities’ expense. Aside from airing on NBC, the ceremony will be broadcast via the network’s app, website, and Peacock.

A look at some of this year’s Golden Globe nominations

Hollywood’s biggest TV and film stars will gather on Tuesday, Jan. 10, to see if they will win the golden award. The 2023 Golden Globe nominations feature an eclectic mix of comedy and drama. The Colin Farrell comedy The Banshees of Inisherin leads the film nominations with eight nods. Meanwhile, Hollywood blockbusters Avatar: The Way of Water, Top Gun: Maverick, and Elvis will compete for the Drama Motion Picture.

Hollywood's Party of the Year is HERE!



Tune in to the #GoldenGlobes TUESDAY at 8pm ET/5pm PT on @nbc and @peacock ? pic.twitter.com/P9B0vde0bb — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2023

In the acting categories, Elvis star Austin Butler and The Whale actor Brendan Fraser are the frontrunners for the drama category. The actress category will have a tough race with Cate Blanchett, Olivia Colman, Viola Davis, Ana de Armas, and Michelle Williams.

For the TV side, Abbott Elementary leads the way with five nominations. Four of the nominations are for the show’s stars Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James, and Tyler James Williams. The Netflix drama The Crown earned nods for Best Drama, while Jonathan Pryce, Elizabeth Debicki, and Imelda Staunton earned acting nods.

Lots of great shows, films, and actors are nominated. Could one of the fan favorites walk away as a winner? Or will the night be full of surprises?