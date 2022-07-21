Honey Boo Boo is Having Weight Loss Surgery Alongside Her Boyfriend

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson was first introduced to the world when she was a child beauty pageant on the hit reality show Toddlers & Tiaras. Her whole family soon became stars in their own right as Thompson grew up in the public eye. Now, as a teenager, she’s gearing up for another big life change.

Honey Boo Boo rose to prominence on Toddlers & Tiaras before the entire Thompson family became the Georgia counterpart to the Kardashians thanks to their show Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. As Honey Boo Boo grew older, Mama June began making headlines for various reasons, including her weight and, more recently, drug addiction.

Honey Boo Boo is getting weight loss surgery

Mama June’s weight loss journey was chronicled in the spin-off series Mama June: From Not to Hot. Now, Honey Boo Boo is embarking on a similar journey of her own, undergoing bariatric surgery like her mother.

According to TMZ, Honey Boo Boo’s manager confirmed that she would be getting an endoscopic sleeve in New York City in late August after her 17th birthday. The procedure is reported to cost around $13,000.

She’s reportedly looking to live a healthier life and has tried diets and exercise over the past year. She views the surgery as a way of saving her from weight gain that she worried could be genetic.

But she won’t be alone: her boyfriend Dralin Carswell is getting the same procedure with her because they wanted to go through it together.

Her mom, Mama June Shannon, also got weight loss surgery

Thompson won’t be the only one in her family to undergo weight loss surgery. Her mother, “Mama” June Shannon, had gastric sleeve surgery in 2016 and later underwent a tummy tuck. She went on to lose over 300 pounds — a process shown on Mama June: From Not to Hot.

After entering rehab, Shannon regained 60 pounds and reached a more comfortable and sustainable weight. In 2022, Shannon debuted a new series, Mama June: Road to Redemption, which follows her as she seeks to get her life back on track.