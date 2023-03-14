A ‘House Hunters International’ Participant Allegedly Had to Fake Being Mad at Their Realtor

Whenever we watch our favorite reality shows, we tend to wonder how real things really are. There are times when things fall into place a little too easily, or the storyline seems just the tiniest bit staged. On HGTV‘s House Hunters International, we get to watch as home buyers travel the globe in search of the perfect house in another country.

‘House Hunters International’ | HGTV/Discovery

Focusing on real estate transactions everywhere from Bangkok to Fiji, it is pretty fun to watch buyers decide on not only their dream house but the culture of another country. However, amid fans wondering how much was staged, we discovered that there was a House Hunters International participant that had to fake being mad at their realtor.

An HGTV spinoff

Real estate fans know that House Hunters International is a spinoff of the popular show House Hunters. According to HGTV, the show follows prospective home buyers as they embark on their dream of finding the perfect place to live in another country.

Negotiations are often made in foreign languages, and it can be a unique and sometimes stressful experience. With the same overall concept as the original House Hunters, couples, families, and sometimes individual people tour three different homes with a real estate agent, ultimately choosing one to purchase.

A ‘House Hunters International’ participant had to fake being mad at their realtor

In reality, purchasing a home is not easy. Buyers often look at many more than three homes before making a final decision, and the negotiations aren’t always as simple as the show itself makes it seem. More often than not, it can take weeks or even months to find someone a home in the right area that also fits their needs.

Fans know that on House Hunters International, things can get just a little dramatic from time to time, but everything always works out perfectly in the end. So, does everything really run that smoothly in real life, or are there parts of the show that are fake? According to BuzzFeed, a commenter who claimed to be a participant on House Hunters International shared their experience, and it was pretty eye-opening. What happened?

Well, the commenter said: “I was on House Hunters International. I had to redo things because they wanted a reaction that was mad, happy, annoyed, etc. I was also too nice about each place, and I didn’t argue with the ‘realtor’ enough, so I had to fake being mad with him while off camera, we were singing and dancing together.” The former participant made sure to add that by the time the episode was filmed, they were already living in the home they bought, so everything had to be moved out and moved back in the same day.

Have there been other allegations about the show being fake?

There certainly have been other stories. The List reports that the drama on the show is often exaggerated for effect and that participants are told to pretend to disagree from time to time about features of the home. The homes are real, but they are not usually for sale, and when they are, they are not the same ones that the buyers toured during their actual buying process.

In addition, there are times when the realtor is not even an actual real estate sales agent – but, instead, a friend of the buyer or someone else hired to “act” as an agent. According to Distractify, another former participant said that they did several takes of the same scene, while another said that they were already living in their new home abroad when they were contacted to be on the show and simply toured Airbnb listings for filming.

Even though not every aspect of the show is necessarily real, it remains one of the most popular HGTV reality shows, and millions of fans are constantly tuning in to see what happens next.