‘House of Hammer’ Trailer Reveals Armie Hammer Voice Memos and Damning Family History

Armie Hammer was cast out of the entertainment industry after allegations of abuse came out against the actor from many of his former exes. Now, a Hammer family member says violence and crime have been a part of the Hammer family for generations. The first trailer for the documentary series, House of Hammer, will expose the abusive acts of Armie Hammer and his family.

Hammer faces several accusations of sexual misconduct

Hammer was a major actor in Hollywood with roles in movies such as The Social Network, The Lone Ranger, Call Me By Your Name, and The Man From U.N.C.L.E. However, allegations made by several exes plummeted his career. The allegations include sexual misconduct such as abuse, harassment, and sexual cannibalism.

Hammer then disappeared after these allegations came out. Then, Vanity Fair published an article, sharing a detailed account of the various crimes and dangerous history of the Hammer family.

In 2015, Armie’s aunt, Casey Hammer, published a novel called Surviving My Birthright. In the book, she alleges her father, Julian Hammer, sexually abused her when she was a child, along with abusing other members of the family. According to Deadline, Casey signed a deal with Talos films to develop a docuseries about the family, which is now called House of Hammer.

Armie Hammer documentary ‘House of Hammer’ boasts a disturbing first trailer

The Armie Hammer documentary, House of Hammer, is an upcoming discovery+ original series. The first trailer shows that House of Hammer will cover two important aspects of Armie’s life. The first part of the trailer features two of his ex-girlfriends who reveal several voice memos and texts, featuring disturbing messages from Hammer. They show Armie has an obsession with violence and control in his relationships, saying that they’re his property and that he wants to “bite the f***” out of them.

The second part of the trailer focuses on Casey and the stories she tells about her family’s history. Many of the stories are chilling but they also help to explain the cycles of abuse that happen in each generation of this family. Casey even compared her family to Succession saying “On the outside, we were a perfect family, but magnify Succession a million times and it was my family.”

The history of the family includes several murder cases. According to Deadline, Armie’s great-great-grandfather, Julius Hammer, was convicted of first-degree manslaughter after the wife of a Russian diplomat he gave an abortion to died. Julian Hammer killed a man at his house in Los Angeles over a gambling debt.

What is Armie Hammer doing now?

Since the allegations came out, Hammer moved down to the Cayman Islands, where he is reportedly working as a timeshare salesman. It’s reported that he has gone broke from losing many of the movie projects he was attached to. He did star in Death on the Nile, but that was filmed before the allegations came out and then delayed further due to COVID-19. It doesn’t appear that this upcoming documentary will help Armie Hammer make a comeback.

Meanwhile, Casey has been estranged from the family for years and reportedly works as a kitchen designer at a San Diego Home Depot.

House of Hammer premieres on discovery+ on Sept. 2nd.

How to get help: In the U.S., call the RAINN National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 to connect with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area.

