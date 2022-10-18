‘House of the Dragon’ Finale: Episode 10 Release Date, Time, and Our Predictions

War is finally afoot in HBO’s House of the Dragon, and the Game of Thrones prequel is coming up on its last episode of season 1. House of the Dragon Episode 9 set the stage for a tense conclusion, with the Hightowers seizing the Iron Throne following King Viserys’ (Paddy Considine) death. Viewers will see Princess Rhaenyra’s (Emma D’Arcy) response in House of the Dragon Episode 10, but when is the finale’s release date on HBO?

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon Episode 9, “The Green Council.”]

Tom Glynn-Carney in ‘House of the Dragon’ | Ollie Upton/HBO

New episodes of House of the Dragon air every Sunday on HBO, with the season 1 finale slated to arrive on Oct. 23. House of the Dragon Episode 10 promises to plunge House Targaryen into the Dance of the Dragons once and for all. And its release time will follow the rest of the season, airing at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and hitting HBO Max at 9 p.m. ET.

Find the full release schedule for House of the Dragon Season 1 here:

Episode 1 – Aug. 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Episode 2 – Aug. 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Episode 3 – Sept. 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Episode 4 – Sept. 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Episode 5 – Sept. 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Episode 6 – Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Episode 7 – Oct. 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Episode 8 – Oct. 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Episode 9 – Oct. 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Episode 10 – Oct. 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Once the House of the Dragon finale arrives, fans will have to wait for season 2 to see what becomes of characters like Princess Rhaenyra and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke). Now that Prince Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) has stolen his sister’s birthright, the civility between both characters — and their families — will no doubt become a thing of the past.

‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 9 sees Aegon taking the Iron Throne

House of the Dragon Episode 9 spends most of its run focused on Prince Aegon’s succession, with the Green Council committing to usurp Princess Rhaenyra’s throne. Of course, the group needs to find Aegon before they can have him ascend. That takes up much of this week’s installment, as he gets kidnapped by the White Worm, Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno), during one of his trips to Flea Bottom.

Both Otto (Rhys Ifans) and Alicent send guards to find him, racing one another to reach the king. Otto wants him to have Rhaenyra and Daemon (Matt Smith) killed, while Alicent wishes to send them terms — a more peaceful means of flipping the switch, but no less insulting.

Alicent wins that fight, with Criston Cole (Fabian Frankel) and Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) bringing the prince home. It’s clear that Aegon doesn’t want the crown, but he goes through with his ascension, putting on a show for those living in King’s Landing. Unfortunately, things take a turn for the worse in the midst of it.

After spending “The Green Council” as the Hightowers’ prisoner, Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) crashes Aegon’s ascension ceremony on the back of Meleys. Surprisingly, she doesn’t outright kill the Greens. Instead, she flies off, presumably to tell Rhaenyra about what’s happened. And House of the Dragon Episode 10 will show us how Viserys’ chosen heir will respond.

‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 10 predictions — how will Rhaenyra respond in the finale?

With Rhaenys off to spread the word about the Hightowers’ betrayal, House of the Dragon Episode 10 promises to bring Rhaenyra and Daemon back into the picture. HBO’s preview for the House of the Dragon finale reveals that Team Black will hold a council to plan their response to the situation. And Rhaenyra’s advisors are pushing her toward war, something she seems reluctant to agree to.

Of course, fans of George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood know war is where things are headed. And it looks like the finale could push Rhaenyra and Alicent’s rivalry into all-out enmity. Rhaenyra’s sons suggest a mission of sorts in the preview. And the glimpse of Aemond’s dragon, Vhagar, towering over a fleeing Lucerys (Elliot Grihault) doesn’t bode well for them.

It also looks like Daemon will also seek out a new dragon to support their cause. That may turn the tides in their favor, but we’re guessing Team Black will pay a steep price in their fight against the Hightowers. After all, something needs to push Rhaenyra over the edge.

House of the Dragon Episode 10 arrives on Sunday, Oct. 23.

