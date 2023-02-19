How Audrey Hepburn Became Famous

When one thinks of classic Hollywood celebrities, Audrey Hepburn probably comes to mind. Before her death in 1993, Hepburn was known for her starring roles in Sabrina, Funny Face, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, and more. Here’s how Helpburn rose to fame in the 1950s.

Audrey Hepburn | Bettmann / Contributor

Audrey Hepburn became famous because of the movie ‘Roman Holiday’

Hepburn’s first major film role came when she starred in the 1953 film Roman Holiday. Before starring in the romantic comedy, Hepburn was known for her work in theater.

According to a profile done by People Magazine in 1993, Hepburn “studied ballet” and was part of “a London production of High Batton Shoes.”

People Magazine reports that the actor “was spotted by the novelist Colette, who instantly realized that she had found the girl to play her Gigi on Broadway. That role won Hepburn a Theatre World Award in 1952.”

After rising in the theater world, Hepburn then found herself launched into movie stardom. She was cast by director William Wyler to star in Roman Holiday alongside actor Gregory Peck.

Hepburn went on to win the Academy Award for Best Actress, Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Motion Picture Drama, and a BAFTA Award for Best British Actress for her role in Roman Holiday.

According to People Magazine, after Hepburn won her first Academy Award, Wyler said, “She’s not beautiful, but she gets to you.”

Some people did not like Audrey Hepburn

Despite the acclaim Hepburn received after Roman Holiday and other movies she starred in, some in the industry took to criticizing the actor.

People Magazine reports that actor Humphrey Bogart spoke of his dislike for working with Hepburn and said that Hepburn was “OK if you like doing 36 takes.”

Publications criticized Hepburn too, and according to People Magazine, “a film magazine she long outlasted called her ‘this weird hybrid with butchered hair.'”

Even though those in the industry were critical of Hepburn as her career rose, she was beloved by audiences for her performances and her fashion sense. This constant acclaim eventually led to Bogart changing his mind about Hepburn.

“You take the Monroes and the Terry Moores,” he said according to People Magazine, “and you know just what you’re going to get every time. With Audrey it’s kind of unpredictable. She’s like a good tennis player—she varies her shots.”

What Audrey Hepburn thought of her fame

Every celebrity handles fame differently. Some accept it, while others try to stay out of the spotlight as much as possible. When it came to her own fame, Hepburn seemed to appreciate when fans reached out to her.

“People associate me with a time when movies were pleasant,” Hepburn said according to People Magazine, “when women wore pretty dresses in films and you heard beautiful music. I always love it when people write me and say, I was having a rotten time, and I walked into a cinema and saw one of your movies, and it made such a difference.’”

Hepburn died on Jan. 20, 1993, at the age of 63.