How Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean Became Friends

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood are country magnates. Even though the two are married to other people, they maintain a long-term friendship. They’ve almost achieved a kind of power-couple status without being a couple.

Aldean and Underwood are often spoken of in the same breath because of their hit duet, “If I Didn’t Love You.” Without their friendship, country fans may have never heard that song.

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood are both country music stars

Underwood exploded onto the country music scene after winning American Idol in 2005, according to OK! Aldean rose to fame around the same time, which may be why these two are so close. Aldean’s first hit, “Hicktown,” made it to the top 10 on the Billboard Hot Country chart.

Aldean doesn’t have the same universal appeal that Underwood does. Even though she’s a country star, her music is appreciated by fans of all genres, while Aldean isn’t really known outside the country sphere.

Even though Aldean and Underwood share a decades-long friendship, according to the Washington Post. Still, Underwood reportedly doesn’t associate with Aldean’s new wife, Brittany Aldean (nee Kerr). That could be because Brittany’s relationship with Aldean started as an affair.

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood at the 2022 CMT Music Awards | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT

Aldean and Underwood have been friends for a long time, but they cemented their relationship when they sang a chart-topping duet together.

Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean sang ‘If I Didn’t Love You’ together

Underwood knew there was something special about “If I Didn’t Love You” right away. Her representatives sent her the song to see if she would be interested in doing a duet with Aldean. According to The Boot, Aldean said that when looking for a partner to work on “If I Didn’t Love You,” Underwood was at the top of his list.

As soon as she heard the song, Underwood jumped into gear. Country Now claims that even Underwood’s husband was into the song. She immediately worked on the next steps to take to record it.

Underwood’s instincts would prove impeccable. The song went to top charts, and even won a Grammy nomination. Aldean and Underwood would grow closer as friends thanks to their time together recording and performing the song. The two even performed at the CMA awards.

Underwood was pleased with the speed at which “If I Didn’t Love You” was released. Country Now reported that she said, “It was like bam, bam, bam, which I really feel like is cool because so many times you get a song, and you record it, and you’re really excited about it, and then you have to wait like a year before everybody else hears it.”

Jason Aldean’s daughter and Carrie Underwood’s son may be the next big country couple

Aldean laughed when ET interviewers proposed the idea of his daughter and Underwood’s son dating in the future. Both kids are just 3 years old now. Aldean’s daughter, Navy, and Underwood’s son, Jacob, are not a country power couple yet. But Aldean wouldn’t necessarily be opposed to it.

He did say that his daughter isn’t allowed to date ever, but the likelihood of his strong-willed daughter obeying that rule is very small. He told ET, “We will see, she is pretty strong-headed, you know what I mean?”

Although Jacob and Navy may never get together, they will probably grow up being great family friends. Thanks to Aldean and Underwood’s friendship, Jacob and Navy get to grow up together.