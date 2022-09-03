How Did ‘Abbott Elementary’ Get Its Name? Quinta Brunson Had a Different Idea in Mind

Quinta Brunson’s Abbott Elementary, a mockumentary-style workplace comedy about an underprivileged school, debuted on ABC last December and became an instant success. It quickly became the network’s flagship comedy series and went on to receive five Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series. So, what inspired Brunson to create this story? Much of Abbott Elementary, including its name, is based on the comedian’s own experiences with schools and teachers.

What is ‘Abbott Elementary’ about?

Abbott Elementary follows Janine Teagues (Brunson), a second-grade teacher at Willard R. Abbott Public School in Philadelphia. A documentary team has decided to film the lives of the teachers. However, the school is underfunded and doesn’t always have the proper resources.

Most new teachers, with the exception of Janine and Jacob Hill (Chris Perfetti), don’t last more than two years. Janine and Jacob work with kindergarten teacher Barbara Howard (Sheryl Lee Ralph), second-grade teacher Melissa Schemmenti (Lisa Ann Walter), and their slightly tone-deaf principal, Ava Coleman (Janelle James). A substitute teacher, Gregory Eddie (Tyler James Williams), also joins the staff.

The first season primarily shows the teachers within the school’s walls. However, Abbott Elementary Season 2, which arrives this month, will venture outside the classroom and show their personal lives.

Quinta Brunson named ‘Abbott Elementary’ after a beloved teacher

Willard R. Abbott Public School is a fictional institution, but its inspirations are very real. Brunson herself attended public school in Philadelphia, and she saw firsthand what the teachers experienced. In fact, she told Philly Voice that she wanted to name the show after her own school: Mastery Charter Harrity Elementary, located in Southwest Philly. Unfortunately, she wasn’t legally able to use the title Harrity Elementary.

Instead, Brunson got the name Abbott Elementary from one of her favorite teachers, sixth-grade teacher Joyce Abbott.

“Her name cleared. So not only was it legally great, it was great that I got to honor her in that way,” Brunson shared.

Abbott told The Philadelphia Inquirer that she spoke with Brunson “for close to an hour” on the phone when she heard about Abbott Elementary, and they both cried. Abbott also shared that Brunson was a strong student, but she sometimes put too much pressure on herself.

“She was an awesome student,” Abbott explained. “Sometimes she was too hard on herself — she was so driven for excellence.”

The show also takes inspiration from Quinta Brunson’s mom

Abbott wasn’t the only teacher to inspire Brunson when she wrote her show. The comedian also reflected on the experiences of her mother, a kindergarten teacher. The character of Barbara is based on Brunson’s mom. Brunson used many of her mother’s stories as a teacher to create the plot of Abbott Elementary.

“I wanted to develop a show, and I always feel like you should write what you know,” Brunson told Philly Voice. “I got to see behind the veil because I was with my mom in the morning and at night, and I was in her kindergarten class all the time.”

Abbott Elementary Season 2 premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 9 p.m. ET.

