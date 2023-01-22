How Did ‘Are You the One’ Star Julia Rose and Jake Paul Meet?

After appearing on MTV’s reality TV dating series Are You the One? Season 4, Julia Rose attempted to make it work with castmate Stephen McHugh before moving on to controversial YouTuber and boxer Jake Paul. How did they meet?

Jake Paul introduced Julia Rose as his girlfriend in March 2020

In 2016, New Orleans native Julia Rose appeared in MTV’s reality TV dating experiment Are You the One? Season 4.

She connected with Stephen McHugh in the house, and they pursued a relationship after filming, although her perfect match was revealed as Cam Bruckman.

EXCLUSIVE: This is what you didn't see during the #AYTO Aftermatch argument between Julia & Hannah! ? pic.twitter.com/N0jKL9Tk6R — #AYTO (@AREUTHE1) January 20, 2017

However, they broke up shortly after the season aired when she accused him of hanging out with co-star Hannah Fugazzi in Las Vegas during a January 2017 Aftermath special.

Julia relocated to Los Angeles and eventually got cast in a music video for YouTuber and boxer Jake Paul’s “These Days” in December 2019. After announcing his split from vlogger Tana Mongeau in January 2020, he introduced Julia as his girlfriend in a March 2020 YouTube video.

How did Jake Paul and Julia Rose meet?

During a November 2020 interview with his brother Logan Paul’s podcast Impaulsive, she detailed how the couple met. According to the MTV star, they met on the set of his music video. Even though she admitted to hearing stories about him, Julia claimed she remained objective heading into it.

Julia then described a private moment between the two when they sat next to each other, waiting for the next set, pointing it out as the first time she saw him without any cameras. She explained they had a quick conversation during which she enjoyed a “sneak peak” of Jake without having to put on a show, recalling the moment as “special” and unexpected.

we take halloween very seriously at the Paul household pic.twitter.com/ELernssChH — Julia Rose (@JuliaRose_33) November 1, 2022

Co-host George Janko asked about remaining beside Jake during his controversies, notably a Twitter dispute between him and then-couple Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid. She answered that the incident didn’t bother her because she remembered their time together when he was sober and training for boxing.

According to Julia, she came to know and understand Jake during that time and goes back to that place in her mind when things get tough. Because she knows him, Julia said she can remain stable during the controversies. In March 2022, the couple apparently split but never revealed a reason. However, it didn’t last long, as she announced the pair rekindled their romance a month later. It appears the two are still together, and Julia supports him in his boxing matches.

Julia Rose has gone viral after her ‘Are You the One?’ appearance

After appearing on Are You the One?, Julia grew her social media platforms, currently boasts a 1 million following on Instagram, and launched an OnlyFans account before leaving the platform to join Slushy and Roll, where she presumably posts exclusive content.

Additionally, the MTV star founded a subscription-based online magazine featuring Instagram models, ShagMag, and has participated in several planned topless stunts that went viral, including one at a 2019 MLB World Series game that received coverage from media outlets, such as USA Today.

I don’t know how you do what you do… but I love watching you do it pic.twitter.com/JVJmR6YKVn — Julia Rose (@JuliaRose_33) May 10, 2022

She’s considered one of the alums who have become the most successful after appearing on the reality Tv show.

Are You the One? airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.