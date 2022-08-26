How Did Harrison Ford Get the Scar on His Chin?

Harrison Ford is a living legend. He’s been in so many classic hits it is sometimes hard to count. From starring as Han Solo in Star Wars to the titular character in Indiana Jones, Ford has been knee-deep in blockbuster franchises.

He’s also quite the heartthrob, even now in his golden years. Being attractive doesn’t mean the 80-year-old is perfect, though. Some of Ford’s imperfections may make him more attractive, including a noticeable scar on his chin.

Harrison Ford was a carpenter on movie sets before becoming an actor

Ford’s charm isn’t just his looks. The man has a certain swagger many are drawn to. His appeal may be due in part to his history. Ford wasn’t born into Hollywood, like so many current celebs. The Chicago native didn’t attend a high-class acting school and then leverage industry connections.

Ford worked as a carpenter in Francis Ford Coppola’s office. George Lucas saw him and decided he would be perfect for the part of Han Solo. At the time, Ford was fresh off another Lucas film, American Graffiti.

Despite having landed a role in a successful movie, Ford wasn’t a Hollywood establishment yet. He was having trouble finding work as an actor and took what he could get to make money. When Lucas saw Ford working with his hands, he immediately saw him as the rough-around-the-edges space pilot, Han Solo.

Ford’s swagger definitely helped bring Han Solo to life. And Lucas didn’t mind Ford’s scar. If anything, it gives Han Solo’s image more character.

Harrison Ford has an unusual scar on his chin

According to Parade, Ford got the scar on his way to work, long before he operated on the set of any movies. In fact, Ford was working at a department store when he crashed his car into a telephone pole.

At the time, cars didn’t have airbags. This meant Ford’s chin slammed into the steering wheel, cutting him deeply enough to leave a lasting scar. Ford feels like the story behind his scar isn’t actually that interesting. He told Parade that crashing a car was “a real mundane way of earning it.”

Although his story may not be that great, Ford’s imperfect face has made him a better fit for strong characters with interesting backstories, like Han Solo and Indiana Jones. Without it, his face may have been just a little too perfect.

Which other celebrities have prominent scars?

Ford isn’t the only celebrity with a prominent scar. Tina Fey has a long mark along the side of her face, although it’s often covered with makeup. According to Looper, she was attacked by a stranger as a child.

Like Ford, Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi was also scarred in a car crash. According to Everyday Health, Lakshmi has a long scar down her arm from a crash she was in at age 14.

Mary J. Blige has a noticeable scar on her face, like Ford. However, the R and B singer has never said how she got the mark. Joaquin Phoenix has a scar between his nose and lips, but not from anything. Phoenix was born with the mark, which is a kind of cleft lip.

Phoenix isn’t the only celeb who has a scar from childhood. Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, has a scar on her scalp from surgery she received as a child. Catherine Zeta-Jones also had a serious illness as a child that led to scarring. She has a small mark from a tracheotomy on her neck.

