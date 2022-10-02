How Each Sister Wife Reacted to Christine Brown’s Decision to Leave Plural Marriage

The first three episodes of Sister Wives season 17 were packed with drama. Episode 4, “And Then There Were Three,” isn’t any different. In the fourth episode, Christine Brown finally sat down to tell her sister wives she was leaving their plural family behind and moving back to Utah. With three very different personalities, reactions were mixed. Christine initially insisted she didn’t think anyone would be shocked. As it turns out, they all were.

Meri Brown claimed to be “angry” about Christine’s decision

Meri Brown’s reaction to Christine’s decision to opt-out of her plural marriage was surprising. In a confessional interview, Meri revealed that she was angry with Christine for walking away from the Brown family. Still, she was careful to note that her hangups and personality might play a more significant role in her feelings than Christine’s actions. Meri stated that she has a very “black and white” thought pattern, so Christine’s decision to leave the family effectively cuts her off.

Meri Brown of TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC/YouTube

Kody’s first wife might be angry for other reasons, though. While Meri, technically, remains spiritually married to Kody Brown, the duo have been estranged for years and ceased having an intimate relationship years before that. It’s possible that Meri isn’t so much angry with Christine, but rather that she is jealous. After all, Christine took the step Meri was never brave enough to take.

Janelle Brown was a bit more logical about the situation

Janelle Brown was a bit more logical about the situation, noting that she was aware Christine was unhappy in her marriage for some time and more than a little interested in returning to Utah. She still claimed to be shocked by Christine’s decision to move on, though.

The Brown family | TLC

It was easy to notice the difference between Janelle’s response to Christine’s proclamation and Kody’s response to the separation announcement. Janelle was quick to ask logistical questions, specifically about Truely Brown. Truely didn’t appear to be much of a consideration for Kody until Janelle brought up the 12-year-old. Kody also wasn’t focused on what Christine’s next steps were. He spent more time pondering whether or not she was serious than thinking about what her proclamation meant.

Robyn Brown insisted she was shocked that Christine opted to leave

Robyn Brown, Kody’s fourth wife and the one who spent the least time with Christine, said she was shocked by Christine’s decision to leave the plural marriage. It seems unlikely that Robyn had absolutely no heads up, though. She is the wife that Kody spends the most time with and appears to be the one he confided in about the troubles he and Christine were having.

Robyn and Kody Brown | TLC/YouTube

Robyn’s reaction was a bit strange, but her questions were even more bizarre. She later questioned whether or not Christine believed in plural marriage any longer. While Christine has recently denounced polygamy and is opting to look for monogamous love when she’s ready to start dating again, she was more non-commital in her answer to Robyn. The question, however, did seem a touch out of place.

RELATED: ‘Sister Wives’: Janelle’s Plan to Jumpstart the Coyote Pass Build Clearly Failed