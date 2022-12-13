‘How I Met Your Father’ Season 2: Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know

The gang is getting back together in just a few weeks. Hulu’s How I Met Your Mother spinoff, How I Met Your Father, finally has a season 2 release date. Here’s when fans can expect to see Sophie and her friends again, plus everything else we know about the new episodes.

Hilary Duff as Sophie and Chris Lowell as Jesse in ‘How I Met Your Father’ Season 2 | Patrick Wymore/Hulu

Hulu renewed How I Met Your Father for a second season back in February, a few weeks before season 1 came to a close. Ten months later, we have a release date. On Dec. 13, Hilary Duff appeared in a video on the show’s Twitter page to announce that season 2 would premiere on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

‘How I Met Your Father’ Season 2 episode count

Season 1 had 10 episodes, but season 2 is going to kick things up a notch. Fans can expect 20 episodes this time around, giving How I Met Your Father a similar feel to the original HIMYM sitcom.

“[Audiences are] accustomed to sitcom seasons being longer, and when they’re longer, you get more time for those episodes where the group is hanging out and having a wild night out,” HIMYF co-creator Isaac Aptaker explained to TVLine. “Those episodes don’t necessarily advance the plot in a huge way but are sometimes the best episodes when it comes to these hangout shows.”

At one point, the HIMYF creators considered releasing all 20 episodes at once on Hulu. However, it looks like fans can expect a weekly episode model once again. It’s not clear yet if there are plans to break up the season in any way.

Who’s in the cast of ‘How I Met Your Father’ Season 2?

Duff stars in How I Met Your Father as Sophie, a 30-year-old photographer living in New York. Meanwhile, her older self is played by Sex and the City star Kim Cattrall. Both Duff and Cattrall are expected to return in season 2. Francia Raisa (Valentina), Josh Peck (Drew), Suraj Sharma (Sid), Chris Lowell (Jesse), Tom Ainsley (Charlie), Ashley Reyes (Hannah), Tien Tran (Ellen), and Daniel Augustin (Ian) will also reprise their roles.

And what about How I Met Your Mother cameos? Season 1 brought back familiar faces Cobie Smulders (Robin Scherbatsky on HIMYM), Kyle MacLachlan (The Captain), Laura Bell Bundy (Becky), and Joe Nieves (Carl). Many fans are hoping to see other members of the OG gang, including Josh Radnor (Ted), Alyson Hannigan (Lily), Neil Patrick Harris (Barney), and Jason Segel (Marshall). Luckily, Aptaker told Entertainment Weekly “the door is definitely open” for more cameos.

What to expect in season 2 of ‘HIMYF’

It doesn't get any better than this. ? Here's your first look at #HIMYF Season 2, coming to @hulu January 24. pic.twitter.com/Uk6Q6r0Zy5 — How I Met Your Father (@HIMYFonHulu) December 13, 2022

Season 1 saw Sophie experience the trials and tribulations of modern dating as she developed close bonds with her new friend group. Viewers apparently saw the father of Sophie’s children in the premiere, but his identity remains a secret. The shenanigans of the group will likely continue in season 2. Depending on the plans for the future of How I Met Your Father, fans might even discover who the father is in season 2 — or at least get more hints.

Watch How I Met Your Father Season 2 on Hulu starting Jan. 24.