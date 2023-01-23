‘How I Met Your Father’ Season 2 Release Schedule and Episode Guide

How I Met Your Father finally returns to Hulu this week to continue the story of Sophie’s (Hilary Duff) search for love in New York. This time, fans can expect twice as many episodes. Here’s the full list of episodes in How I Met Your Father Season 2 and their release dates.

How many episodes are in ‘How I Met Your Father’ Season 2?

The first season of How I Met Your Father had a standard 10-episode run. However, season 2 received a supersized order of 20 episodes, bringing the show a little closer to the style of its predecessor, How I Met Your Mother.

“[Audiences are] accustomed to sitcom seasons being longer, and when they’re longer, you get more time for those episodes where the group is hanging out and having a wild night out,” HIMYF co-creator Isaac Aptaker told TVLine last year. “Those episodes don’t necessarily advance the plot in a huge way but are sometimes the best episodes when it comes to these hangout shows.”

Like season 1, the new batch of episodes will run for about 25 minutes each. Next-episode shared the alleged leaked titles for the first 11 episodes:

Episode 1: “Cool and Chill”

Episode 2: “Midwife Crisis”

Episode 3: “The Reset Button”

Episode 4: “Pathetic Deirdre”

Episode 5: “Ride or Die”

Episode 6: “Universal Therapy”

Episode 7: “A Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Valentina’s Day”

Episode 8: “Rewardishment”

Episode 9: “The Welcome Protocol”

Episode 10: “I’m His Swish”

Episode 11: “Daddy”

Fans should note that these episode titles are not yet confirmed and are subject to change.

‘How I Met Your Father’ Season 2 release schedule

How I Met Your Father Season 2 will drop its first episode on Tuesday, Jan. 24, only on Hulu. A new episode will then be available every week on the same day. If the season continues without any interruptions, it should wrap up with the season 2 finale on June 6. Here’s the tentative release schedule:

Episode 1: Tuesday, Jan. 24

Episode 2: Tuesday, Jan. 31

Episode 3: Tuesday, Feb. 7

Episode 4: Tuesday, Feb. 14

Episode 5: Tuesday, Feb. 21

Episode 6: Tuesday, Feb. 28

Episode 7: Tuesday, March 7

Episode 8: Tuesday, March 14

Episode 9: Tuesday, March 21

Episode 10: Tuesday, March 28

Episode 11: Tuesday, April 4

Episode 12: Tuesday, April 11

Episode 13: Tuesday, April 18

Episode 14: Tuesday, April 25

Episode 15: Tuesday, May 2

Episode 16: Tuesday, May 9

Episode 17: Tuesday, May 16

Episode 18: Tuesday, May 23

Episode 19: Tuesday, May 30

Episode 20: Tuesday, June 6

What time is ‘How I Met Your Father’ Season 2 on Hulu?

Hulu will release new episodes of How I Met Your Father Season 2 at 12 a.m. PT, or 3 a.m. for fans on the east coast. Viewers will need a Hulu subscription to access the new season. The streaming service offers an ad-supported plan for $7.99 per month, as well as an ad-free version for $14.99 per month.

